Grammy's 2024: Shankar Mahadevan, Ustad Zakir Hussain's band Shakti gets Best Music Album

Grammy Awards: Fusion band Shakti, featuring vocalist Shankar Mahadevan, Ustad Zakir Hussain, John McLaughlin, percussionist V Selvaganesh, and violonist Ganesh Rajagopalan won big at the Grammy Awards this year. Shakti won the Grammy for Best Global Music Album for the band's latest release This Moment.

The album, This Moment, comprises a total of eight songs by vocalist Shankar Mahadevan, tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain, guitarist John McLaughlin, percussionist V Selvaganesh, and violonist Ganesh Rajagopalan.

This Moment is Shakti's first new album in more than 45 years. The album was released on June 30, 2023 and was reportedly recorded separately by each member of the band. The band won the prestigious award after defeating artists like Bokante, Susana Baca, Davido and Burna Bay.

Three-time Grammy winner Ricky Kej shared the news on X (formerly Twitter) and said: "Through this album, 4 brilliant Indian musicians win Grammys!! Just amazing. India is shining in every direction. Shankar Mahadevan, Selvaganesh Vinayakram, Ganesh Rajagopalan, Ustad Zakhir Hussain. Usthad Zakhir Hussain won a second Grammy along with virtuoso flute player Rakesh Chaurasia. Brilliant!!!!"

Kej also said in another post that Indians are truly ruling the Grammys this year as six of them won in a single year.

"Wowwww.. this is truly Indias year at the Grammys!!! Wowww.. Rakesh Chaurasia, Shankar Mahadevan, Ganesh Rajagopalan, Selvaganesh Vinayakram and Ustad Zakhir Hussain.. India is truly shining!! Thrilled!!!! 6 Indians win in a single year :-) #GRAMMYs #GRAMMYs2024," he said.

This, however, was not the only award that India won at the prestigious awrd ceremony. Apart from Shakti, Rakesh Chaurasia also won two awards-- Global Music Performance and Contemporary Instrumental Album. The 66th Annual Grammy Awards are being held at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

While Indian musicians scored big wins at the Grammys, Miley Cyrus and Taylore Swift also won big. Miley Cyrus won her first-ever Grammy award for Flowers, Taylor Swift lifted the trophy for Midnights.

