Grammys nominations 2023: Anoushka Shankar, Ricky Kej among nominees with India connect

We are all set for this year’s Grammy Awards. This year the Grammys will be taking place in Los Angeles on the morning of February 6th ( 6:30 am IST). Let's have a look at the artists with Indian connections nominated for the awards and who could bring home the music industry's biggest award this year.

Anoushka Shankar

Anoushka Shankar is a British-Indian artist and daughter of the legendary Pandit Ravi Shankar; she has two Grammy nominations this year. One is under the Best Global Music Album category for Between Us, and the second one is under the Best Global Music Performance category for the song Udhero Na.

To date, Anoushka Shankar has received seven Grammy nominations.

Berklee Indian Ensemble, the musical group founded by Annette Philip, will compete with the sitar player in the Global Music Album category. Annette Philip is the first Indian musician to join the faculty of the Berklee College of Music in Boston. Shuruvat (Beginning) is the group's album nominated for the Grammys.

Ricki Kej

Ricki Kej got nominated for his third Grammy this year. Ricky Kej is a Bengaluru-based musician, and this time, his and rock legend Stewart Copeland's album Divine Tides has been nominated in the Best Immersive Audio Album category.

Last year he won a Grammy for the same work in the Best New Age Album. He won one in 2015, too, for his work on The Winds of Samsara.

Norah Jones

Norah Jones, Anoushka Shankar's sister, is among the best jazz artists of the 2000s. She is nominated for I Dream Of Christmas in the Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album category.

