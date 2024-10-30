Grand addition to Stree-verse! Maddock films announces next horror-comedy 'Thama' starring Ayushmann-Rashmika

In a thrilling announcement that has sent waves through the entertainment industry, Dinesh Vijan, the mastermind behind hit films like Stree 2 and Munjya, has revealed his next project—a horror-comedy titled Thama set for release during Diwali 2025. This much-anticipated film will see the beloved pairing of Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna taking centre stage alongside renowned actors Paresh Rawal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Thama promises to continue Vijan's successful exploration of the horror-comedy genre while introducing an intriguing love story against a vividly depicted bloody backdrop. With the recent successes of Stree 2 and Munjya, expectations are high for this latest installment, which aims to blend spine-chilling thrills with comedic elements.

AFTER 'STREE 2', 'MUNJYA', AYUSHMANN KHURRANA - RASHMIKA STAR IN DINESH VIJAN'S NEXT HORROR-COMEDY 'THAMA'... DIWALI 2025 RELEASE... After the massive success of #Stree2 and #Munjya, #DineshVijan announces the next chapter in the horror-comedy universe: #Thama.



The film will be driven by director Aditya Sarpotdar, known for his work on Munjya, with a screenplay crafted by Niren Bhatt, Suresh Mathew, and Arun Fulara. As part of the Maddock Films production house, both Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik are on board, ensuring that Thama continues the legacy of engaging narratives and strong performances characteristic of Vijan's previous works.

Meanwhile, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, the horror comedy starring Kartik Aaryan, Tripti Dimri, Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit is set to release on Friday i.e. November 1.

The film has outdone Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor-starrer Singham Again in terms of advance booking for the first day at the box office. The comedy caper, directed by Anees Bazmee, made a total of Rs 2.08 crore in terms of its advance bookings.

With the block seats, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3's advance booking in India stood at Rs 3.18 crore. Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan are among the top contributors to the film's advance bookings in India, film trade portal Sacnilk reported.

Singham Again, on the other hand, crossed Rs 1 crore in its advance bookings for day 1. With block seats, this number went up to Rs 1.78 crore. Maharashtra, Delhi, Gujarat, Rajasthan, and West Bengal contribute a lion's share to the advance bookings of the film.