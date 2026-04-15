HBO Max, JioHotstar team up to launch HBO Max in India; FRIENDS, TBBT available for users

India’s crowded streaming market just got a major upgrade, with premium global content from HBO now available in one place.

JioHotstar on Wednesday announced that it has partnered with Warner Bros. Discovery to launch HBO Max in India, making it the exclusive home for the platform’s content in the country.

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The launch brings a wide catalogue of shows and films from HBO, Max Originals, Warner Bros. Pictures, Warner Bros. Television and DC Studios onto JioHotstar, creating a single hub for international premium content.

What viewers can watch

With the launch, some of HBO’s most popular and upcoming titles are now part of the JioHotstar library. These include new seasons of Euphoria and House of the Dragon, along with future releases like the DC Studios series Lanterns and the upcoming HBO Original Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.

Subscribers can already stream shows such as The Last of Us, The White Lotus, Succession, Game of Thrones and Sex and the City.

In a first for the platform, iconic sitcoms like Friends and The Big Bang Theory are now also available to JioHotstar users. Other shows in the catalogue include The Vampire Diaries, Supernatural and The Flash.

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The film library includes major franchises such as Harry Potter and The Lord of the Rings, along with titles from the DC Universe.

Kevin Vaz, CEO – Entertainment, JioStar, said: “This marks a defining moment in how premium global content is accessed and experienced in India. By bringing HBO Max to JioHotstar, we are creating a unified destination for premium international content and raising the bar for quality content once again. We are combining scale, curation, quality and ease of access. This unlocks a deeper and more immersive entertainment experience for audiences nationwide.”

James Gibbons, President of APAC at WBD, added: “India is one of the most vibrant streaming markets globally, and in JioHotstar, we have a partner with unmatched scale and a deep understanding of local audiences. The launch of HBO Max exclusively with JioHotstar marks the next chapter in our long-standing collaboration, enabling us to broaden the reach of our premium brands and franchises, and build deeper connections with fans across the country.”

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Pricing and rollout

The HBO Max hub has been rolled out as an add-on within JioHotstar. The pack starts at ₹49 per month and gives users access to HBO Max content along with the platform’s broader international catalogue.

The companies said the move is aimed at offering more choice and making premium global entertainment more accessible to Indian audiences, as competition in the streaming space continues to grow.