'He said ye nikal do...': Sandeep Reddy Vanga reveals what Ranbir Kapoor didn't like in ‘Animal’

Sandeep Reddy Vanga, director of the film "Animal," has shared an anecdote about Ranbir Kapoor's humility and dislike for conventional trappings of stardom. During an interview, Vanga revealed that Kapoor didn't want the title "superstar" attached to his name in the film's credits.

According to Vanga, he initially planned to include "superstar" before Ranbir Kapoor's name in the audio teaser for "Animal." However, when Kapoor saw the draft, his response was a simple and firm, "Nahi, ye nikal do. (No, take this out)."

Ranbir Kapoor further objected by saying that such labels are more common in the South and not typically used in Bollywood.

“He didn’t like it at all. I was going to place the superstar tag in the audio teaser. He saw and he said, ‘Nahi, ye nikal do. They do it in the South but not here.’ I told him, ‘Ranbir, this is my feeling, my conviction.’ Through the three years we’ve worked together, that was the only thing Ranbir refused to. He never said no for anything. By the time the poster came in, I told him, ‘If you say no also, I am going to put it.’ That is my feeling, that he is a superstar,” Sandeep told Komal Nahta in an interview.

“I have seen his movies in Hyderabad and I have noticed the crowd cheer for him. I feel that only a star gets that welcome. Without a reason I had that feeling, you cannot reason out a few things. I felt like giving him the superstar tag. No one asked me why we gave him that tag. He is not on social media. If you want to see him, you have to give money over the counter and see him (in theatres). He doesn’t do many ads either so that’s a star na,” he added.

On its 22nd day since release, ‘Animal,’ directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, continued to make an impact at the box office by collecting Rs 1.15 crore across all languages, according to a report by Sacnilk.

The film, which explores the intricacies of a father-son relationship coupled with intense action sequences, has now amassed a total domestic box office collection of Rs 532.44 crore.

Apart from the chemistry between Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, fans have also praised Bobby Deol's portrayal of the antagonist Abrar Haque, as well as Triptii Dimri in the role of Zoya.

‘Animal,’ starring Ranbir Kapoor, made its theatrical debut on December 1, encountering a box office clash with Vicky Kaushal's ‘Sam Bahadur.’

