Hindi version of Kantara will stream from this date on Netflix: See what director Rishab Shetty says

Superhit Kannada movie Kantara and its dubbed South Indian versions (Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam), can be viewed on Amazon Prime. Now, it has been revealed the Hindi dubbed version will stream on Netflix from December 9.

The streaming platform announced the release on social media platform with caption that read "Rishab Shetty has the answer to the question "When is Kantara coming in Hindi?", and we couldn't be more excited #Kantara arrives on Netflix on December 9th, in Hindi. #KantaraOnNetflix."

On being asked if a movie loses its true essence when dubbed, Kantara's director-actor, Rishab Shetty said that Indian value systems are more or less the same across the country and hence the film does not lose its fundamental message when dubbed in languages other than Kannada.

Made at a budget of mere Rs 16 crore, Kantara was an unprecedented box-office success. The film raked in Rs 400 crore at the global box office. It collected Rs 168.50 crore from Karnataka, Rs 60 crore from Andhra/Telangana, Rs 12.70 crore from Tamil Nadu, Rs 19.20 crore from Kerala, Rs 44.50 crore from overseas markets, and Rs 96 crore from North India taking the film’s total collections to Rs 400.90 crore, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed.

Kantara was released in theatres in the Kannada version on September 30 and in the Hindi version on October 14. The film showcases the story of a king who agrees with a local deity Panjurli Daiva to give a portion of his forest land to the locals in exchange for peace and happiness. The movie shows rituals such as Bhoota Kola (a form of spirit worship) and Kambala (an annual bull race).

Apart from Rishab Shetty, the movie features Sapthami Gowda, Kishore, Achyuth Kumar, Pramod Shetty and Vinay Bidappa in significant roles. Kantara has been backed by Hombale Films, known for the KGF franchise and Prabhas’ upcoming film Salaar.



