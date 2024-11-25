Pushpa 2 advance booking update: Allu Arjun's film sells over 50,000 tickets in US pre-sales, fastest-ever for any Indian film

Allu Arjun's upcoming film -- Pushpa 2: The Rule -- has raked in a stellar advance booking collection at the US box office 10 days before its theatrical release.

Ticket sales for the Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer commercial potboiler crossed the 50,000-mark in the US. "Total North America premiere advance sales at $1.458M. Crossed 50K tickets sold with 10 days left which is a record. 10 days till premieres (sic)," Venky Box Office's post on X read.

Related Articles

#Pushpa2TheRule USA Premiere Advance Sales🇺🇸:



$1,383,949 - 900 Locations - 3420 Shows - 50008 Tickets Sold



Total North America Premiere Advance Sales at $1.458M. Crossed 50K tickets sold with 10 days left which is a record 💥🔥. 10 Days Till Premieres! #Pushpa2 — Venky Box Office (@Venky_BO) November 25, 2024

Meanwhile, the trailer for Pushpa 2: The Rule made history by becoming the most viewed trailer of a Telugu movie on November 18 within 24 hours of its release.

The trailer of the film was released on November 17 and garnered over 43 million views in the first 19 hours. With this, the film surpassed the previous record set by Mahesh Babu and Sreeleela-starrer Guntur Kaaram.

Music composer Devi Sri Prasad has also praised Allu Arjun's performance in the film and predicted that Pushpa 2 will be the "best film in recent times."

While sharing his review of the film, DSP said at a grand event in Chennai held ahead of the release of the song Kissik: "Bunny, I have to tell you one thing in the presence of all them here. You have shown your Vishwaroopam in the film. I am speaking as someone who watched cinema, fell in love with it, and who came into the industry for the same. I am now talking as a cinema fan. Bunny, you have done a great job."

Directed by Sukumar, the film is a sequel to the 2021 blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise. The film focuses on the continuing rivalry between Pushpa and Bhanwar Singh.

Post its theatrical run, the film will be released digitally on Amazon Prime Video. The film stars All Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, Jagapathi Babu, Rao Ramesh and Anasuya Bharadwaj in significant roles.

The film released in theatres on December 5 in standard, 3D, IMAX, 4DX, D-Box, and ICE formats.