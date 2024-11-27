Pushpa 2: The Rule box office prediction day 1: Allu Arjun's film sees stellar advance booking, eyes Jawan's opening numbers

The buzz for Allu Arjun's upcoming film Pushpa 2: The Rule is at an all-time high. The movie is targeting the biggest opening day as well as the weekend pre-sales in India, especially in the Hindi market.

Besides robust pre-sales, Pushpa 2 is eyeing the opening day numbers of Shah Rukh Khan's 2023 superhit Jawan in the Hindi belt. Pushpa 2: The Rule is likely to cross the opening day collections of the Shah Rukh Khan film, as per film trade portal Sacnilk.

Meanwhile, the film's overseas advance sales have crossed $2.5 million or Rs 21.13 crore as of Wednesday. At the US box office, the film has raked in around $2.2 million in advance sales for its first weekend at the ticket counters.

Of this, the film's Telugu version sold more than 50,000 tickets worth $1.48 million across 2,395 shows. The film's Hindi version sold more than 2,728 tickets worth $51,564 across 1,010 shows and its Tamil version sold 662 tickets worth $11,923 across 100 shows.

The remaining tickets were sold for the film's Kannada and Malayalam shows, as per Venky Box Office. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh believes that Allu Arjun is a brand and the craze for the film is massive.

Adarsh said that the crowd turnout at the trailer launch event in Patna is proof. "The trailer itself created ripples across the globe and with a grand event, everyone knows about it. This is where South Indian films excel. They know their target audience and they excel at bringing their film to them," Adarsh told India Today.

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rule is part of the Pushpa franchise of films and a sequel to the 2021 blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise. The film has a humongous runtime of 3 hours and 21 minutes.

The film takes on from the events shown in the 2021 film as Pushpa and Bhanwar Singh continue their rivalry. Pushpa 2 features Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, Dayanand Reddy and Rao Ramesh in significant roles.

Pushpa 2: The Rule will have a solo release in theatres worldwide as the release of Vicky Kaushal-starrer Chhaava stands postponed.