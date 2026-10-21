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'I don't mind apologising 1,000 times': Sonu Nigam seeks forgiveness over Kannada row

'I don't mind apologising 1,000 times': Sonu Nigam seeks forgiveness over Kannada row

Responding to the singer's apology, Gowda said Sonu had acknowledged that his earlier remarks had hurt Kannadigas and had sincerely sought forgiveness

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Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 21, 2026 2:22 PM IST
'I don't mind apologising 1,000 times': Sonu Nigam seeks forgiveness over Kannada rowSonu Nigam apologises for 2025 remark. Photo: Screengrab

Playback singer Sonu Nigam has issued a fresh apology to the people of Karnataka over his controversial remarks linking a demand for Kannada songs to the Pahalgam terror attack. The apology comes ahead of his scheduled Bengaluru concert on October 24, following renewed protests by pro-Kannada organisation Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV).

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In a video message, Sonu expressed regret over the incident and said he was willing to apologise repeatedly to preserve his long-standing relationship with the people of Karnataka. His statement came after KRV president TA Narayana Gowda urged Bengaluru police to deny permission for the singer’s upcoming concert.

Addressing the Kannada-speaking community, Sonu said he had a warm, respectful conversation with Gowda and held him in high regard. He added that he did not want any misunderstanding to damage the affection and respect he had received from Karnataka over the past three decades.

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“When you love someone, and you want the relationship to stay, you don't mind saying sorry 1000 times,” the singer said in his message. He apologised to anyone who may have been hurt by his words and reiterated that he had no intention of hurting the people of Karnataka.

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KRV calls off protest after Sonu's apology

Responding to the singer's apology, Gowda said Sonu had acknowledged that his earlier remarks had hurt Kannadigas and had sincerely sought forgiveness. He clarified that the organisation had no personal grudge against the singer and had reacted because it felt the Kannada-speaking community had been insulted.

Gowda also highlighted Karnataka's long-standing contribution to Indian music, citing legendary singers such as KJ Yesudas, KS Chithra, PB Srinivas, S Janaki and Vani Jairam, who earned affection from Kannada audiences despite coming from different linguistic backgrounds.

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He described Sonu as part of this musical legacy and said KRV was ending its protest after the apology. Gowda also expressed hope that the singer would continue performing in Karnataka and singing more Kannada songs.

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What is the Sonu Nigam-Kannada controversy?

The controversy dates back to April 2025, when Sonu performed at East Point College of Engineering and Technology in Bengaluru. During the concert, an audience member repeatedly demanded a Kannada song. The singer objected to the manner in which the request was made and linked the behaviour to the Pahalgam terror attack, triggering widespread criticism.

His remarks angered Kannadigas and pro-Kannada groups, with a complaint subsequently leading to an FIR at Avalahalli police station in Bengaluru. Sonu later clarified that his comments were directed at the behaviour of certain individuals and were not intended to target the Kannada-speaking community.

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Published on: Oct 21, 2026 2:22 PM IST
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