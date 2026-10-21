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‘Our biz in India is an example’: Netflix says Lock Upp drove the ‘most viewing’ of any its titles in the country

‘Our biz in India is an example’: Netflix says Lock Upp drove the ‘most viewing’ of any its titles in the country

In a letter to shareholders, Netflix said its business in India in Q3 is an example of a well-executed core strategy.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 21, 2026 12:51 PM IST
‘Our biz in India is an example’: Netflix says Lock Upp drove the ‘most viewing’ of any its titles in the countryNetflix says Lock Upp is its biggest hit in India

Netflix that reported its third quarter earnings on Thursday exalted its model in India and called it “an example”. In the earnings call too, the top rung of Netflix the strong slate of content in India and spoke of its success, particularly one show.

The streamer reported a nearly 12% increase in revenue year over year, driven by growth in membership and a subscription price hike implemented in March. Net income for the quarter stood at $3.66 billion, or 87 cents per share, compared with $2.55 billion, or 59 cents per share in the same period last year.

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In a letter to shareholders, Netflix said its business in India in Q3 is an example of a well-executed core strategy. “We delivered a great slate led by Lock Upp, our first daily reality series, which drove the most viewing of any title on Netflix in India ever , the new scripted series Musafir 4 Cafe (9M) and the hit series Operation Safed Sagar (11M). As a result, view hours in India grew 24% year over year, while view hours per member grew low-to-mid single digits in the quarter,” it said.

Netflix said the numbers combined with its first transaction-based loyalty bundle with Flipkart ensured its largest quarter ever of paid net additions. Q3 revenue in India grew ~18% year over year.

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Gregory K Peters Co-CEO, President & Director said, “Our local titles from those regions are driving engagement and they're driving business growth. And you can see how our business model works here. We specifically highlighted India, which had a strong slate with a couple of titles really, really performing,” further adding that membership also increased.

“When we're talking about success in APAC, India is a great example, but that success is also happening in Korea and Japan. And when you look to EMEA, we look to the Nordics, which is a very mature market for us and the content slate is killing it there,” said Theodore Sarandos Co-CEO, President & Director, during the earnings call. 

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Published on: Oct 21, 2026 12:49 PM IST
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