‘I know film stars of my time, didn’t know Shah Rukh Khan’: Assam CM after 2 am call with actor

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma made headlines over the weekend for his comment that he did not know who Shah Rukh Khan was. On Monday, he spoke on it again and said that he didn’t know who Shah Rukh Khan was, and knew only film stars of his time.

“I know film stars of my time. I didn't know Shah Rukh. He sent a message and introduced himself - 'I'm Shah Rukh Khan. I want to speak to you.' I didn't have time then. So later at 2 am, we spoke and I told him that there'll be no disturbance in Assam,” said Sarma on Monday.

Sarma’s comments come amid boycott calls for SRK’s new movie, Pathaan. It all began when Bajrang Dal activists stormed a theatre in Guwahati’s Narengi area on Friday. The group tore down the film’s posters and burnt them. Bajrang Dal said that the film insults Hindu sentiments.

Amid the protests, Sarma, when asked to comment on the incident, had said, “Who is Shah Rukh Khan? I don't know anything about him or his film Pathaan.”

Hours after his comment, Sarma tweeted: “Bollywood actor Shri @iamsrk called me and we talked today morning at 2 am. He expressed concern about an incident in Guwahati during screening of his film. I assured him that it’s duty of state govt to maintain law & order. We’ll enquire and ensure no such untoward incidents.”

Bollywood actor Shri @iamsrk called me and we talked today morning at 2 am. He expressed concern about an incident in Guwahati during screening of his film. I assured him that it’s duty of state govt to maintain law & order. We’ll enquire and ensure no such untoward incidents. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 22, 2023

Sarma received backlash for his comments on the actor. He was criticised for asking who Shah Rukh Khan was one moment, and addressing the actor as ‘Shri’ the next. Following this, on Monday, he clarified that he knew actors of his time and not SRK.

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone-starrer Pathaan is scheduled to release on January 25. A song from the film titled ‘Besharam Rang’ that shows Padukone in a saffron bikini received severe backlash. Several leaders, many from right wing groups, have called for a ban on the movie.

Also read: 'Who Is Shah Rukh Khan?': Assam's Himanta Sarma on Pathaan