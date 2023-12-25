'if I die, you should know it's a murder': Kamaal R Khan arrested in Mumbai

Film critic and actor Kamaal R Khan, popularly known as KRK, was arrested in Mumbai on December 25th, 2023, in connection with an old case. The details of the case and the specific charges against him are yet to be fully disclosed by the authorities.

Kamaal Khan said that he was travelling to Dubai, when he was arrested at the Mumbai airport.

"I am in Mumbai for last one year. And I am attending my all court dates regularly. Today I was going to Dubai for new year. But Mumbai police arrested me at the airport. According to police, I am wanted in a 2016 case. Salman Khan is saying that his film #Tiger3 is flop because of me. If I die in any circumstances in police station or in jail, you all should know that it’s a murder. And you all know, who is responsible! (sic)," the actor posted on X.

I am in Mumbai for last one year. And I am attending my all court dates regularly. Today I was going to Dubai for new year. But Mumbai police arrested me at the airport. According to police, I am wanted in a 2016 case. Salman khan is saying that his film #Tiger3 is flop because… — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) December 25, 2023

However, news of his arrest has already sparked conversation due to Khan's history of making controversial statements and his often combative online presence.

In 2022, Kamaal R Khan faced legal troubles with two separate arrests. The first incident involved his arrest for sharing controversial tweets related to late actors Irrfan and Rishi Kapoor. Shortly after, in early September, he was arrested again, this time on charges of allegedly sexually assaulting his fitness trainer. The legal issues added to the controversies surrounding Kamaal R Khan's public persona.

Kamaal R Khan is well-known for his criticism of Bollywood and celebrities. On the professional front, he is noted for his roles in and production of Bhojpuri and Hindi films. He also appeared in Season 3 of Bigg Boss.

Also Read: 'Salaar' worldwide box office collection: Prabhas' film crosses Rs 400 crore in 3 days, expected to see more footfall on Christmas