'Salaar' worldwide box office collection: Prabhas' film crosses Rs 400 crore in 3 days, expected to see more footfall on Christmas 

'Salaar' worldwide box office day 3: Prabhas' latest film Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire has set the box office on fire as the movie crossed Rs 400 crore at the worldwide box office within just 3 days of its release. The film raked in a total of around Rs 402 crore in terms of gross worldwide box office collections, as per the film's producers.

Salaar made a total of Rs 178.70 crore on its opening day, around Rs 117 crore on its second day and is estimated to have made more than Rs 100 crore on its third day at the global box office. The film's producers said in a post on X formerly known as Twitter, "BOX OFFICE KA SALAAR. Blockbuster Salaar hits 402 CRORES GBOC (worldwide) in 3 Days!" The film has now set its sight on crossing the Rs 450 crore mark and eventually the Rs 500 crore milestone at the worldwide box office.

At the North American box office, the film has crossed the $5 million mark within 3 days of its release. As of Sunday, Salaar made more than $5.6 million at the North American box office. "The frenzy is hitting new heights. Salaar clocks a staggering $5.6 million+ and counting," the film's distributor Prathyangira Cinemas wrote on US. With this, the film is now eyeing the $10 million milestone at the North American box office.

At the domestic box office, Salaar has crossed the Rs 200 crore mark on Sunday. The film made Rs 90.70 crore on its opening day, Rs 56.35 crore on its second day and Rs 62.05 crore on its third day. With this, the film raked in Rs 209.10 crore at the India box office as of Sunday.

Of this, Rs 136 crore came from the film's Telugu shows whereas Rs 53.20 crore came from its Hindi shows. Salaar's Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada shows mopped up Rs 10 crore, Rs 6.85 crore and Rs 3.05 crore respectively within 3 days of its release, as per film trade portal Sacnilk. Prabhas' latest movie is now eyeing the Rs 250 crore mark at the India box office as the film is expected to make great numbers on Christmas both at the domestic as well as the worldwide box office.

Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film is set in the fictional city of Khansaar and focuses on two friends-- Deva and Vardha-- who become arch enemies due to the turn of events. Salaar has an IMDb rating of 7/10 and an audience score of 87 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes. The film features Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Tinnu Anand and Easwari Rao in significant roles.

