'If you're a lampat chhichhora in real life...': Mukesh Khanna slams Ranbir Kapoor's casting as Lord Ram, cites Adipurush example

Veteran actor Mukesh Khanna has stirred up a storm with his comments on Ranbir Kapoor's casting as Lord Ram in the upcoming Ramayana film. Khanna, known for his performances in Mahabharat and Shaktimaan, expressed concerns that Ranbir's previous Animal-like roles could taint how audiences see him as the revered Lord Ram.

In an interview, Khanna was hesitant to weigh in, saying he'd be accused of commenting on everything. But he couldn't resist, noting that Arun Govil's iconic portrayal in the classic Ramayan series sets the bar high.

“I won’t say anything about this, if I do, they’ll accuse me of commenting about everyone and everything. They’ve ruined my reputation. I recently commented about Jackie Shroff’s son… I’m not rude, but I speak my mind. If they’re making a Ramayana, comparisons with Arun Govil will be inevitable," he told Mid-Day in an interview.

Khanna believes the actor playing Ram must truly embody the character, not just look the part.

Khanna also pointed to Prabhas' struggle to be accepted in the same role in the 2023 film Adipurush, warning filmmakers to be cautious with their casting choices.

“He wasn’t accepted by the public, despite being such a huge star. Not because he’s a bad actor, but because he doesn’t look like Ram… The actor playing Ram now is the beacon of the Kapoor family. He’s a fine actor… But I will look at his face, and he should look like Ram. He’s just done Animal, and his negative personality was highlighted in that movie. I hope that doesn’t disturb this…" the Shaktimaan actor explained.

While he acknowledged Ranbir is a fine actor from a legendary Bollywood family, he hopes Ranbir's Animal persona doesn't overshadow his portrayal of Lord Rama.

The Ramayana film will also feature Sai Pallavi as Sita, with Arun Govil and Lara Dutta in key roles. Sunny Deol may play Hanuman, though that's still unconfirmed. Part 1 is slated for Diwali 2026, with Part 2 following in 2027.