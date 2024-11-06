Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi-led Ramayana to release in two parts, makers confirm

Ranbir Kapoor fans unite! The actor's ambitious project Ramayana is all set to release in two parts.

The film's first part -- Ramayana Part 1 -- will hit the theatres on Diwali 2026 and the second part -- Ramayana Part 2 -- will grace the silver screen on Diwali 2027. The release date was confirmed by the film's producer Namit Malhotra alongwith a poster of the film shared on Instagram.

"More than a decade ago, I embarked on a noble quest to bring this epic that has ruled billions of hearts for over 5000 years to the big screen. And today, I am thrilled to see it taking shape beautifully as our teams work tirelessly with only one purpose: to present the most authentic, sacred, and visually stunning adaptation of our history, our truth, and our culture -- our 'RAMAYANA' --- for people across the world. Join us as we fulfill our dream of bringing our greatest epic to life with pride and reverence," Malhotra said in a lengthy Instagram post.

Meanwhile, KGF star Yash confirmed that he will play the role of demon king Ravana in the film. In a recent interview to The Hollywood Reporter India, Yash said that Ravana is a very fascinating character and he would not have done it for any other reason.

"For me, Ravana is the most exciting character to play as an actor, so I really like the shades and the nuances of this particular character. There’s vast scope to present it in a very different way. As an actor, I am very excited. Hopefully, it’s going to be a very unique approach to it," he said.

He also said that he is co-producing the film with plans to present it to an international audience.

The two-part film has been directed by Dangal fame Nitesh Tiwari. Besides Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, the film features Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanumana, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi and Sheeba Chaddha as Manthara.

Arun Govil, who played the role of Lord Rama in the iconic 1987 serial Ramayan, will be seen playing the role of King Dashratha.