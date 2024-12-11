In pictures! Kapoor family- Kareena, Ranbir, Neetu, Alia and others meet PM Modi in Delhi

The Kapoor family gathered in Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in anticipation of the upcoming centenary celebrations for the legendary actor-director Raj Kapoor. On Wednesday morning, family members, including Kareena Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Aadar Jain, and others, shared a series of photos from their meeting on Instagram.

The highlight of the gathering was a group photo featuring PM Modi alongside Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and her husband Bharat Sahni, Rima Jain and her husband Manoj Jain, as well as their sons Armaan, Aadar, and daughter-in-law Anissa Malhotra. Nikhil Nanda and his sister Nitasha Nanda, children of Raj Kapoor's late daughter Ritu Nanda, were also present.

In the Instagram post, the family expressed their gratitude, stating, "We are deeply humbled and honoured to have been invited by the Honourable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, to commemorate the extraordinary life and legacy of our grandfather, the legendary Raj Kapoor. Thank you, Shri Modi ji, for such a special afternoon. Your warmth, attention, and support in celebrating this milestone meant the world to us."

100 years to Raj Kapoor

As they prepare to celebrate 100 years of Raj Kapoor's artistry and influence on Indian cinema, the family announced the 'Raj Kapoor 100 Film Festival,' scheduled for December 13-15, 2024, showcasing ten of his iconic films across 40 cities and 135 cinemas.

Kareena Kapoor shared a touching moment where PM Modi wrote a few words for her sons, Jeh and Taimur, while Neetu Kapoor posted candid shots of the family with the Prime Minister.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, known for her appearance on the Netflix reality series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, also posed with PM Modi alongside her husband.

In related news, Ranbir Kapoor recently announced a film festival dedicated to Raj Kapoor at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2024. The National Film Development Corporation of India, National Film Archives of India, and Film Heritage Foundation, along with Kunal Kapoor, are working on restoring ten of Raj Kapoor's films. Ranbir expressed his interest in creating a biopic about his grandfather, emphasising the importance of honestly portraying both the successes and struggles of Raj Kapoor's life.