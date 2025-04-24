In wake of Pahalgam attack, Fawad Khan-starrer 'Abir Gulal' won't be allowed to release in India: Sources

Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor's film 'Abir Gulal' will not be released in India, according to government sources. Originally scheduled for a May 9 release, the film's launch has been halted amid nationwide outrage over Khan's involvement, following a terror attack in Pahalgam that resulted in 26 deaths and left several injured.

The film faced immediate backlash, with boycott calls emerging shortly after the Pahalgam incident. The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) announced a comprehensive ban on Pakistani artists. It has also said in a statement that it will take all necessary steps to ensure that ‘Abir Gulaal’ is not released in India.

Although the Bombay High Court previously dismissed a petition for a complete ban on Pakistani artists in 2023, certain political factions and film groups continue to advocate against these cross-border partnerships. The release of the film's teaser only intensified calls for its boycott.

After the teaser released, the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) strongly opposed the film's India release. MNS warned the film would not be allowed to release in India, reiterating its stance against Pakistani artists working in India.

"We will not allow Pakistani actors to work in India. Pakistan always backs terror activities from their land. And this is against our country. So we will not allow Pakistani artists to work here and gain fame and name, including monetary benefits," the party said.

Vaani Kapoor expressed her devastation over the incident, stating, “I have been numb, at a loss for words since the time I saw the attack on innocent people in Pahalgam. Gutted. Devastated. My prayers are with the families.”

Meanwhile, Fawad Khan shared, “Deeply saddened to hear the news of the heinous attack in Pahalgam. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of this horrifying incident, and we pray for strength and healing for their families in this difficult time.”

Promotional activities for 'Abir Gulal' have also been controversial. Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor faced backlash for participating in a promotional event in Dubai on April 20, which coincided closely with the Pahalgam attack.

The film also features actors Vaani Kapoor, Soni Razdan, and Ridhi Dogra in prominent roles, directed by Aarti S Bagdi.