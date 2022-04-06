Vi partners with digital start-ups, domain experts to help youth upskill, find jobs

Vodafone Idea (Vi) announced on Wednesday that it has partnered with a bunch of digital start-ups and domain experts such as job search platform Apna, English learning platform Enguru and platform specialising in government employment exam preparation Pariksha to help youth with employment and skilling opportunities. The offerings will not only help the youth in finding employment but will also make them more employable and help in preparation of government jobs.

The telco said that these offerings are targeted towards the large prepaid user base in India. Vi Jobs & Education on the Vi App will offer a one-stop solution for the youth to search for jobs, improve spoken English and excel in government exams.

Avneesh Khosla, CMO, Vodafone Idea Limited, said, “The relevance of digital skills and fluency in spoken English have become more pronounced for today’s youth. Further, government employment remains a top choice for the large part of this segment, particularly for those coming from tier 2 & 3 cities. Based on these insights, we have curated the Vi Jobs & Education proposition in partnership with Apna, Enguru and Pariksha.”

Here’s what the company is offering:

Job searches – Vi Jobs & Education in partnership with Apna is offering free priority access to the latter’s job listing. Priority access will double the visibility of applicants, hence increasing the chance of interview opportunities. This will be available at no cost.

“Access to the internet has not only opened avenues for people, but has also played a significant role in reducing the collar divide between professionals. In the coming years, we are certain to completely dismantle this divide through our inclusive platform,” said Nirmit Parikh, CEO and founder, Apna.

English education – Vi Jobs & Education with Enguru offers four days of free trial with unlimited interactive live classes conducted by experts. Learners can continue with a 15-25 per cent discounted price after the trial period. Users will be entitled to free access of interactive, gamified, industry specific self-learning modules, worth Rs 1,500.

Udit Hinduja, COO, Enguru said, “Enguru’s live classes allow users to practice speaking with expert teachers & students from across the country, with classes offered through the day across all levels of English. We believe our product will help Vi subscribers in their interview preparation and career growth.”

Preparation for government job exams – Vi Jobs & Education in partnership with Pariksha offers the aspirants of central/state government jobs one-month free subscription to ‘Pariksha’, including unlimited mock tests across 150+ exams. At the end of the free period, users can continue at a nominal subscription fee of Rs 249 per year.

Vikram Shekhawat, co-founder, Pariksha said, “With this deep integrated partnership with one of the largest and most trusted telecom partners, we will be able to reach our goal faster and narrow the gap between opportunities for over 75 million govt job aspirants across Bharat. This partnership will act as the new age digital book and will create the largest impact at the bottom of the pyramid.”

