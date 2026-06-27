'Jana Nayagan' producer in a crucial govt role? Tamil Nadu’s decision sparks fresh controversy

The Tamil Nadu government's appointment of Jana Nayagan producer K Venkata Narayana as its Special Representative in New Delhi for one year has drawn immediate political criticism, with the choice of appointee becoming the focus of the debate. The order, issued on Friday, said Narayana would hold the post temporarily for one year from the date he assumes office.

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In the government order, the state said the terms and conditions of his appointment would be notified separately. Narayana is best known as the producer of Jana Nayagan, the upcoming film starring Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief C Joseph Vijay.

The appointment has drawn attention because of Narayana's close association with Vijay. He had accompanied the actor-politician during his meeting with Governor RN Ravi's successor, Governor RV Arlekar, in May when Vijay staked a claim to form the government.

Jana Nayagan, directed by H Vinoth, features music by Anirudh Ravichander and is being produced under the banner of KVN Productions. The film has remained in the spotlight in recent months after its release was reportedly delayed pending certification from the Central Board of Film Certification. The production also suffered a setback after a high-quality version of the film was allegedly leaked online before its release.

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The appointment has also sparked criticism from the opposition. DMK Rajya Sabha MP P Wilson questioned the decision to appoint a film producer to a key administrative position, arguing that it could undermine the significance of the office. Wilson said the Special Representative serves as the crucial link between the Tamil Nadu government and the Union government. According to him, the role includes coordinating with Union ministers, arranging the Chief Minister's meetings in New Delhi, conveying developments related to central policies affecting the state, and assisting Members of Parliament from Tamil Nadu with official information during Parliament sessions.

While acknowledging that the government has the authority to appoint a person of its choice, Wilson argued that the position should be filled, keeping the state's administrative interests in mind. He alleged that appointing a film producer to the post could diminish the office's stature and make the state "a laughingstock" in the national capital. The Tamil Nadu government has not responded to the criticism so far.