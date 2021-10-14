Jacqueline Fernandez, Nora Fatehi summoned in Rs 200 cr money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Canadian actor and dancer Nora Fatehi for questioning in connection with a Rs 200 crore money laundering case lodged against conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. The Batla House actor appeared before the ED just a while ago. The financial frauds watchdog has also summoned Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez for tomorrow in connection with the case.

Delhi: Actor & dancer Nora Fatehi reaches the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office to join the investigation in connection with the conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar case pic.twitter.com/c3t5YEMEaA — ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2021

Nora Fatehi’s statement would be recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The central agency had recorded the statement of the Race 3 actor in connection with the case on multiple occasions in August and September this year. The agency has been probing if there was any financial transaction between Chandrasekhar, Fernandes, and Fatehi.

Sukesh Chandrasekhar has been accused of extortion worth Rs 200 crore from a businessman. It is alleged that Chandrasekhar had extorted the said amount from the businessman over the course of a year. Chandrasekhar also has 20 other extortion cases registered against him. He is currently lodged at Delhi’s Rohini Jail and even operated an extortion racket from inside the jail cell.

The ED also raided the house of Chandrasekhar’s wife Leena Marie Paul. The agency suspects Paul of being involved in the case as well. Leena has worked in many movies, most of them being Malayalam. She also played a small role in John Abraham’s Madras Café.

Chandrasekhar, his wife Leena, four other associates, and a few jail officials were nabbed by the Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing.

Edited by Mehak Agarwal

Also read: ED recording actor Jacqueline Fernandez's statement in money laundering case

Also read: Anil Deshmukh money laundering case: ED issues fresh summons to Maha minister Anil Parab