'Jailer 2' Hindi release: Rajinikanth’s film releases today in all languages, gets 1500+ screens in North India

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Why Release Rumours Spread

Previously, reports claimed that Jailer 2’s Hindi version could face a limited release or skip certain multiplex chains because of a dispute linked to its OTT window. The speculation intensified as trade trackers noted that the Hindi dub had not opened bookings in national-chain multiplexes.

Trade concerns are mounting over the Hindi release of Jailer 2, with reports suggesting the Rajinikanth-starrer may not reach national multiplex chains in North India. A trade observer wrote, “#Jailer2 reportedly will NOT release across national chains in Hindi. ABSOLUTELY SHOCKING!” They added that the Hindi version was not releasing at national-chain multiplexes “due to the 8-week OTT window clause,” while showcasing at non-national chains and single screens was also “far from satisfactory.” The observer expects the Hindi version to “open below ₹3 Cr nett,” calling it “quite a sad scenario” given that the first Jailer was “immensely popular on OTT in Hindi.”

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Another post criticised the release strategy in Delhi, saying, “Rohini and Pitampura are not all of Delhi. How are Delhi people even supposed to watch this film? One of the biggest market and this is the coverage. Unfortunate for a star like @rajinikanth.” The criticism comes despite the makers confirming that Jailer 2’s Hindi version will release theatrically on October 15 alongside other language versions.

Big Pan-India Release

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Jailer 2 is the sequel to Rajinikanth’s 2023 blockbuster Jailer, which collected over ₹600 crore worldwide. The new film brings back the superstar as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian and is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar.

Produced by Kalanidhi Maran under Sun Pictures, the sequel is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on October 15 in standard and IMAX formats.

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What To Expect At Box Office

The film is expected to take a strong opening, with trade projections estimating a worldwide start of around ₹125–140 crore. However, the Hindi market’s performance will be closely watched, especially since the film is not releasing in some national multiplex chains.