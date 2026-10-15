'Drishyam 3: The Conclusion' box office collection day 13: Ajay Devgn's film sees 38% drop in daily biz. Will it be impacted by 'Jailer 2'?

Will ‘Drishyam 3’ find a second wind, or is its theatrical run about to be overshadowed? Here’s a full breakdown of the numbers — and what the Jailer 2 clash really means for its box office future.

Drishyam 3 box office

The Ajay Devgn-led crime thriller saw a fall of over 38% in its daily India box office business. Drishyam 3 made ₹245.50 crore in its first week at the domestic ticket counters, as per film trade portal Sacnilk.

The film raked in ₹14.50 crore on its day 8, ₹26.50 crore on its day 9, ₹22.50 crore on its day 10, ₹6 crore on its day 11, ₹8.50 crore on its day 12, and ₹5.25 crore on its day 13. With this, Drishyam's 3 total India net collection stands at ₹328.75 crore as of its second Wednesday (₹394 crore India gross collection).

Advertisement

At the overseas box office, the film has made ₹115 crore so far, taking its worldwide collection to ₹509 crore. The film's shows logged an overall occupancy of 9.77% on Wednesday, with the highest occupancy in night shows at 12.77%.

Will Jailer 2 impact Ajay Devgn-led crime thriller's box office run?

Drishyam 3's box office run is expected to be impacted by Jailer 2, particularly in southern markets. Jailer 2, the sequel to Rajinikanth's 2023 film Jailer, has logged terrific advance bookings for its first day shows.

The film's advance bookings stands at ₹41.48 crore (₹37.60 crore minus block seats) from sale of over 19.60 lakh tickets across India. For the next 5 days, the film's advance booking in India stands at ₹37.27 crore as of 8 am on October 15.

Advertisement

The total advance bookings for the film stands at ₹78.42 crore (₹69.87 crore minus the block seats). Tamil markets continue to lead the bookings for Thalaivar's latest film, Sacnilk reported.