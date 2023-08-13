Jailer box office collection day 4: Rajinikanth’s film breaches Rs 300 crore-mark worldwide

The Tamil action film Jailer, starring Rajinikanth, has breached the coveted Rs 300 crore-mark at the worldwide box office within just four days of its release. It has become the second fastest Tamil movie to achieve this feat after Rajinikanth- and Akshay Kumar-starrer 2.0, which collected Rs 405.49 crores after 4 days of run.

The film was released on August 10, and has been breaking box office records ever since. In the first three days, Jailer performed exceptionally well at the box office and earned Rs 108.40 crore India. According to preliminary estimates by Sacnilk, Jailer garnered a net of Rs 33.25 crore in India on its fourth day.

Jailer had a phenomenal opening weekend at the box office. It grossed over Rs 49 crores on its opening day, making it the highest-grossing opening day for a Tamil film. The film's collection then came down to Rs 25 crores on Friday, but it rose again to Rs 34 crores on Saturday.

The movie, which released on Thursday, already earned $3 million in US. With this, Jailer became the first Tamil film to gross over Rs 100 crores in just three days. Meanwhile, the film performed extraordinarily well in overseas markets, grossing nearly Rs 95 crores in its first three days.

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Sun Pictures, Jailer focuses on a retired jailer who goes to any extent to free his son from the clutches of a criminal who steals statues from temples. ‘Jailer’ also stars Mohanlal and Jackie Shroff, although the roles that they are playing have been kept out of the limelight so far. The ensemble cast includes Ramya Krishnan, Tamannah, Vinayakan and comedian Yogi Babu. It has music by Anirudh Ravichander.

