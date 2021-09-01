Jaipur firm gives ‘Netflix and Chill Holiday’ to employees for Money Heist Season 5

Fans of the show Money Heist are waiting to watch the fifth season on September 3 (Friday) with bated breath. Amid all the hype around the upcoming Money Heist Season 5, CEO of the Jaipur-based mobile app development company Vervelogic, Abhishek Jain, has sent an unusual notification to its employees.

According to this notification, the company has granted a leave on September 3 to its employees. Jain said that leave was to not only avoid emails flooded with false leaves, mass bunks, sick leaves and mobile phones being switched off but also because “sometimes moments of chill be the best pills for energy at your work.”

The notification titled “Netflix and Chill Holiday” became viral soon after it came out. “So grab the popcorn, freeze on your couch and be prepared to wave a final bye to our most loved professor and the entire cast,” the notice stated. In this notice, the CEO also thanked the employees for their “amazing spirit during work from home”. The company said towards the end of the note, “We know after all the stress and hustle 'Ek Break to Banta Hai.'”

The company also shared a list of fun tasks for the day such as meeting with friends to discuss the experience of the series so far, testing the first episode of Money Heist season 5, etc. Since the notice became viral, netizens have been asking whether the company has any vacancies or not.

Edited by Mehak Agarwal

