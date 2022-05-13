'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' hits theatres; here’s how critics, audiences reacted 

Ranveer Singh-starrer Jayeshbhai Jordaar released in theatres today. The latest Yash Raj film has received mixed reactions from the audience. While some said the film was a thought-provoking one, others called it a snoozefest.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh gave the film a one-and-a-half star rating and said while the concept was solid; its writing remained poor as the film had a screenplay of convenience. He further wrote, "Ranveer Singh sparkles, but the amateurish goings-on play spoilsport."

Film critic and trade analyst Sumit Kadel also gave the film a one-and-a-half star rating and wrote, “Based on the issue of female foeticide. Jayeshbhai Jordaar is [an] extremely boring film which fails to provide entertainment and humour in its narrative. Ranveer Singh’s act is decent but he couldn’t rise above the monotonous script and direction. SURE SHOT DISASTER.”

Kadel added that Jayeshbhai Jordaar is neither “a full fledged serious cinema” nor a proper comedy and it struggles somewhere between both the genres. He went ahead and called the storyline as being “not relevant in today’s time at least in big cities.”

Film critic Rohit Jaiswal ripped into the makers and said that this one is “outdated OTT material” and called it neither entertaining nor a message oriented cinema. He said that “execution is horrible, Ranveer Singh and others’ act can be termed as ‘over acting’ and ‘irritating’. Kill Dill level film.”

Here’s how the audience reacted to Ranveer Singh’s latest outing after 83

A bout Jayeshbhai Jordaar

The film is a social comedy drama directed by Divyang Thakkar and covers the topic of female infanticide. The film is jointly bankrolled by Aditya Chopra and Yash Raj Films. While Ranveer Singh plays the titular role of Jayeshbhai, Shalini Pandey is the female lead in the film. Boman Irani, Ratna Pathak Shah and Jia Vaidya play supporting roles.

