Ranveer Singh-starrer Jayeshbhai Jordaar’s trailer released; details here

Yash Raj Films released the trailer of the Ranveer Singh-starrer comedy Jayeshbhai Jordaar today on Twitter. The film will hit theatres on May 13. The two minute 58-second-long trailer opens with a girl child telling the village sarpanch (played by Boman Irani) about how boys eve tease girls after getting drunk.

The sarpanch asks the girls to stop using scented soaps so that men don’t get provoked instead of finding any solution. Ranveer along with his mother (played by Ratna Pathak Shah) nods along with every verdict of his father. His actions change after he discovers that his wife is pregnant and he decides to oppose his father’s decisions.

This trailer then progresses to show how Ranveer and his pregnant wife leave his father’s home after learning that both his parents want to abort his child if it’s a girl.

Jai Mataji! #JayeshbhaiJordaar TRAILER OUT NOW! Celebrate #JayeshbhaiJordaar with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 13th May! pic.twitter.com/NQq5yepmBT — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) April 19, 2022

The actor, known for his performance in films like 83, Bajirao Mastani and Goliyon ki Raas Leela: Ram Leela, is playing the role of a Gujarati for the second time in his career.

Singh told India Today, “I love everything about Gujarat its culture, its vibrancy, its zeal to be the best, and most importantly its people. So, I was really inspired to become a Gujarati boy in Jayeshbhai Jordaar and get the same amount of love from Gujaratis across the world, all over again. I hope they love the film and love my performance in it. I have given it my all and I know we have a very special film to offer to them.”

Watch Jayeshbhai Jordaar trailer

Jayeshbhai Jordaar cast

Bankrolled by Yash Raj Films, this film has been helmed by Divyang Thakkar and stars Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani, Ratna Pathak Shah and Jia Vaidya in significant roles. The film also marks the Bollywood debut of the Arjun Reddy-star Shalini Pandey.

