'Jayeshbhai Jordaar', 'Beast', 'The Kashmir Files' release today; check details  

Here’s to some good news for cinephiles! There’s a spate of releases both in theatres and on OTT platforms. While Ranveer Singh-starrer Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Mahesh Babu-starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata fight it out at the box office, films like The Kashmir Files, Puzhu, Beast and The Matrix Resurrections will release on Zee5, SonyLIV, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video respectively. Those looking to watch series can tune into Modern Love Mumbai, Savage Beauty and season 5 of Outlander. While Modern Love Mumbai is available on Amazon Prime Video, Savage Beauty and Outlander Season 5 can be viewed on Netflix.

OTT, theatrical releases this week

Jayeshbhai Jordaar (Theatres)

Ranveer Singh-starrer Jayeshbhai Jordaar has hit theatres on May 13 and covers the topic of girl child safety. This film also features Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani, Ratna Pathak Shah and Jia Vaidya in pivotal roles. The Divyang Thakkar-directorial also marks the Bollywood debut of Arjun Reddy-fame Shalini Pandey.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata (Theatres)

Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh-starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata released in theatres on May 12. The Parasuram Petla-directorial shows Mahesh Babu as a loan recovery agent who comes across a gang of goons. The film also features Samuthikirani, Posani Krishna Murali, Mahesh Manjrekar and Sowmya Menon in significant roles.

The Kashmir Files (Zee5)

The Vivek Agnihotri-directorial, which received rave reviews from audiences and critics alike, will release on Zee5 on May 13. The Kashmir Files will be available in Zee5 in four languages – Hindi, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu.

The movie is based on interviews of first-generation victims and covers human sufferings endured by the Kashmiri Pandit community which led to their exodus from the valley in 1990. It features Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi, Chinmay Mandlekar, Mithun Chakraborty and Bhasha Sumbli in significant roles.

Beast (Netflix)

The Thalapathy Vijay-starrer action flick is streaming on Netflix since May 11 in Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu. This film focuses on former RAW agent Veera Raghavan who has quit his job after a young civilian died on a mission. He believes that he is responsible for the death of the young civilian and takes psychiatric help. Raghavan visits a mall with Preethi, which gets hijacked by a terrorist organisation.

Besides Thalapathy Vijay, the Nelson Dilipkumar-directorial features Pooja Hegde, Selvaraghavan, Aparna Das, VTV Ganesh, Shine Tom Chacko, Yogi Babu, Shaji Chen and Yogi Babu in significant roles.

Puzhu (SonyLIV)

This thriller is streaming on SonyLIV since May 12 in Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu. The thriller focuses on the tense relatonship between a father and son and the underlying family dynamics and trust issues. The Ratheena PT-directorial features Mammootty, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Athmeeya Rajan, Vasudev Sajeesh Marar and Nedumudi Venu in significant roles.

Modern Love Mumbai (Amazon Prime Video)

The series will stream on Amazon Prime Video from May 13 in over 240 countries and territories. Modern Love Mumbai features six short series that cover the theme of discovering and exploring love in all shades and emotions. It also marks the OTT debut of celebrity chef Ranveer Brar.

These short stories have been directed by Shonali Bose, Hansal Mehta, Nupur Asthana, Dhruv Sehgal, Alankrita Srivastava and Vishal Bharadwaj. These films are Raat Rani by Shonali Bose (featuring Fatima Sana Sheikh, Bhupendra Jadhawat and Dilip Prabhawalkar), Baai by Hansal Mehta (featuring Tanuja, Pratik Gandhi and Ranveer Brar), I Love Thane by Dhruv Sehgal (featuring Masaba Gupta, Dolly Singh, Aadar Malik, Ritwik Bhowmik and Prateik Babbar), My Beautiful Wrinkles by Alankrita Srivastava (featuring Ahsaas Channa, Tanvi Azmi, Sarika and Danesh Razvi), Cutting Chai by Nupur Asthana (featuring Chitrangada Singh, Arshad Warsi) and Mumbai Dragon by Vishal Bharadwaj (featuring Yeo Yann Tann, Meiyang Chang, Wamiqa Gabbi and Naseeruddin Shah).

The Matrix Resurrections (Amazon Prime Video)

The Lana Wachowski film is streaming on Amazon Prime Video since May 12 in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. It is a continuation of the story in the first Matrix film and reunites Neo and Trinity as they venture back into the Matrix and even deeper down. The film stars Keanu Reeves, Jada Pinkett Smith, Carrie-Anne Moss, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Chris Reid and John Lobato in significant roles.

Savage Beauty (Netflix)

This series is streaming on Netflix since May 12. It covers the journey of Zinhle a young woman with a tragic past who is determined to exaxt revenge from the Bhengus family for destroying a lot of lives with their vision. Don and Grace Bhengu used street children to test a toxic beauty product and many of them do not have children. One of the survivors, however, has developed a sense of revenge towards the family but she knows how to play smart. The series features Rosemary Zimu, Dumisami Mbebe, Nthati Moshesh and Nambitha Ben-Mazwi in significant roles.

Outlander Season 5 (Netflix)

Roland Moore-directorial is an epic tale adapted from Diana Gabaladon’s popular series of fantasy-romance novels. It focuses on the drama of two time-crossed lovers. The series stars Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan and Tobias Menzies in significant roles.

The Quest (Disney+Hotstar)

The sci-fi series is streaming on Disney+Hotstar from May 11. It covers a ground-breaking immersive competition series that drops eight people into the world of Everealm. Here, they mus save a Kingdom by fulfilling an ancient prophecy. The series features Mel Mehrabian, Braeden De La Garza, Racquel Jean-Louis and Nandi Chapman in significant roles.

Working Moms Season 6 (Netflix)

Season 6 of the popular Netflix show covers four women walking the tightrope between love, careers and parenthood. They act as a support system for each other and try not to judge each other. This series features Catherine Reitman, Dani Kind, Juno Rinaldi and Kat Barrell in significant roles.

Upacharapoorvam Gunda Jayan (Netflix)

The Malayalam film is streaming on Netflix since May 10 and focuses on former goon Jayan who is living a normal life and taking of his and his sister’s family. The movie also focuses on the drama that takes place during the wedding of Jayam’s niece. It features Saiju Kurup, Johny Antony, Siju Wilson and Shani Shaki in significant roles.

The Lincoln Lawyer (Netflix)

Season of the legal drama series will stream on Netflix from May 13. It focuses on Mickey Haller, an attorney who is left to take over the firm, including a high-profile murder trial. The series features Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Neve Campbell, Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole, Angus Sampson and Christopher Gorham in significant roles.

Our Father (Netflix)

The documentary directed by Lucie Jordan is streaming on Netflix since May 11. It shows that a woman’s at-home DNA test reveals that she has multiple half-siblings and she discovers a shocking scheme that involves a popular fertility doctor and donor sperm.

Breeders Season 3 (Disney+Hotstar)

The series is streaming on Disney+Hotstar since May 10. It shows Paul and Ally struggling to fit into parenthood as they did not anticipate parenting would be this difficult. While they do try to manage their kids, they don’t want to get too involved as they have their jobs and friends to hang out with. The series features Martin Freeman, Daisy Haggard, Jayda Eyles, and George Wakeman in significant roles.

Sneakerella (Disney+ Hotstar)

The film will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from May 13. It covers the journey of Ed, an aspiring sneaker designer from Queens who meets Kira King, the independent daughter of legendary basketball player and sneaker king Darius King. The Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum-directorial features Chosen Jacobs, Lexi Underwood, Kolton Stewart, Robyn Alomar, Devyn Nekoda, Hayward Leach, and John Salley in significant roles.

