'Jersey' to release on Apr 22, to avoid clash with 'KGF: Chapter 2'

Release date of Shahid Kapoor and Mrinal Thakur-starrer sports drama Jersey has been moved forward by almost a week. The latest Shahid Kapoor film will now release on April 22 due to a clash with Yash-starrer KGF: Chapter 2 and Thalapathy Vijay’s Beast. KGF: Chapter 2 and Beast will release on April 14 in theatres near you.

The development was confirmed by film critic and trade analyst Sumit Kadel in a series of tweets. Kadel tweeted, “Jersey is postponed by one week.. Film will release on 22nd April now- averted clash with KGF: Chapter 2.. Very good decision..”

#Jersey is POSTPONED BY ONE WEEK.. Film will release on 22nd April now- averted clash with #KGFChapter2 .. VERY GOOD DECISION.. pic.twitter.com/fHfHrZK9iE — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) April 11, 2022

Producer of the film Aman Gill said, “As a team, we have put our blood, sweat and tears into ‘Jersey’ and would like our beloved film to reach all of you in the widest possible way. Jersey will now release on 22nd April.”

Says film producer Aman Gill “As a team, we have put our blood sweat and tears into ‘Jersey’ and would like our beloved film to reach all of you in the widest possible way. Jersey will now release on 22nd April.”



See you all in theatres, It’s worth the wait 🏏 — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) April 11, 2022

With the release of Jersey being shifted ahead by almost a week, film trade analysts are optimistic about the moolah KGF: Chapter 2 can rake in at the box office.

Film critic and trade analyst Kasuhik LM tweeted, “Jersey release postponed from April 14 to April 22. The buzz was anyway very very low! Good decision by the team, as KGF: Chapter 2 is looking at a record rampage opening in the Hindi belts too with smashing advance bookings!”

#Jersey release postponed from April 14 to April 22. The buzz was anyway very very low! Good decision by the team, as #KGFChapter2 is looking at a record rampage opening in the Hindi belts too with smashing advance bookings! — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) April 11, 2022

Taran Adarsh talked about the buzz around KGF: Chapter 2, which will also feature Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in pivotal roles, in a recent tweet. Adarsh said that the morning shows for the upcoming Yash film will start from as early as 6 am in Mumbai and Pune, while adding that the response to advance booking has been phenomenal.

Ticket prices at select locations across Delhi range between Rs 1,800-Rs 2,000 whereas in Mumbai, a ticket costs Rs 1,450-Rs 1,500 per seat.

#Xclusiv... 'KGF 2' 6 AM SHOWS & MORE...

🔥 #KGF2 advance booking PHENOMENAL

🔥 Morning shows to start as early as 6 am in #Mumbai and #Pune

🔥 Ticket prices at *select locations*: ₹ 1450 / ₹ 1500 per seat [#Mumbai] and ₹ 1800 / ₹ 2000 per seat [#Delhi]#Toofan is arriving! pic.twitter.com/wnv5aaZQ1j — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 9, 2022

Also read: Yash-starrer KGF-Chapter 2 to release on Apr 14; details here

Also read: Yash-starrer KGF film series to enter metaverse with 'KGFverse'