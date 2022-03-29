Yash-starrer KGF-Chapter 2 to release on Apr 14; details here  

Kannada superstar Yash-starrer KGF-Chapter 2 is all set to hit the theatres on April 14. This film, directed by Prashanth Neel, will be a multilingual release and will release in Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu. KGF-Chapter 2’s Kannada trailer got 18 million views while its Telugu trailer fetched 20 million views on YouTube.

Its Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam trailers raked in 51 million views, 12 million views and 8 million views respectively. Producer of KGF-Chapter 2 Hombale Films tweeted, “Records.. Records.. Records.. Rocky don’t like it, he avoids, but records like Rocky! He cannot avoid it. 109+ million views in 24 hours. Kannada: 18 million; Telugu: 20 million; Hindi: 51 million; Tamil: 12 million; and Malayalam: 8 million.”

KGF-Chapter 2’s trailer was launched on March 27 at a grand event in Bengaluru. Karan Johar hosted the event and it was attended by celebrities like Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Farhan Akhtar and Shivarajkumar.

Right at the start of this event, Johar paid his tributes to Dr Puneeth Rajkumar who passed away due to a massive heart attack on October 29 last year. “There was one loss to Kannada cinema and Indian cinema and that was the loss of the heartfelt, shocking loss of Dr Puneeth Rajkumar. He was truly the wings beneath most people’s wings. And the power that helped the journey of Hombale Films take absolute fight,” Johar said in his tribute to Appu, as Rajkumar was popularly called by his fans.

After this tribute, everyone at the event observed a 1-minute silence in the memory of Dr Rajkumar.

Watch KGF-Chapter 2 trailer here

About KGF-Chapter 2

This is a period action film and is written and directed by Prashanth Neel. The film is bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur and Hombale Films. Besides Yash, KGF-Chapter 2 stars actors like Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and Srindhi Shetty in lead roles. The film also features Prakash Raj, Malavika Avinash, Achyuth Kumar, Ayyappa P Sharma, Rao Ramesh, Srinivas Murthy and Harish Rai in significant roles.

