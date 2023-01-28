'Jhoome Jo Pathaan': Watch fun dance parties in cinema halls!

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan is already breaking all the records at the box office. Pathaan is Shah Rukh Khan’s first film after four long years, and fans can’t keep calm as the film is giving them the charisma of King Khan back to the screens.

According to the trade portal Bollywood Hungama, the film made a grand collection of Rs 127 crore in India within two days of release, while the film’s producer Yash Raj Films, shared that the film collected Rs 219.6 crore in worldwide gross box office collections in first two days of release.

Fans are celebrating the return of King Khan in their own style and can be seen dancing in the theatres while 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' plays in the background. Some fans can also be seen holding Pathaan posters in their hands while dancing. Social media is flooded with these videos of fans celebrating the success of Pathaan.

Business Today brings you some of the best fan-shared videos of these dance parties in the theatres.

Mentally I am here. Just finished watching #Pathaan and want to dance to jhoome Jo. I’ve always loved #SRK𓃵 in romantic & guy next door roles but this action side was also a feast to watch after the long wait. It is a treat for all #ShahRukhKhan𓀠 fans out there. #PathaanReview pic.twitter.com/Q3eBbugJRj — ruchi kokcha (@ruchikokcha) January 26, 2023

Unbelievable craze for #Pathaan in #Kolkata. Look at the energy inside the hall. People watching 2 back to back shows. During #PathaanFirstDayFirstShow because of such euphoria they anticipated they will not be able to hear anything & thus booked the 2nd show too. #ShahRukhKhan𓀠 pic.twitter.com/7hFAahil5s — Tamal Saha (@Tamal0401) January 25, 2023

Directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Aditya Chopra, Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles.

Also Read: Pathaan opening weekend earnings: SRK-Deepika starrer to clock over Rs 50-60 crore in first weekend