June OTT releases: Get ready for ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’, & many more

Here’s to some good news for those having their binge and chill plans for the weekend! Kartik Aaryan-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is all set to release on Netflix on June 19. Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen-starrer fantasy action film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is all set to release on Disney+Hotstar on June 22.

For mystery thriller fans, Aishwarya Rajesh-starrer Suzhal-The Vortex has released on Amazon Prime Video in India and 240 other countries on June 17 in languages like Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu.

List of OTT releases in second half of June

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (Netflix)

Kartik Aaryan-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is all set to release on Netflix on June 22. The comic caper, which dented the box office fortunes of the Akshay Kumar-starrer Samrat Prithviraj, focuses on a fraud psychic Ruhan who is brought into deal with the return of Manjulika in the Thakur Palace.

His antics lead to a comedy of errors. The film also features Tabu, Kiara Advani, Sanjay Mishra and Rajpal Yadav in pivotal roles.

Money Heist: Korea Joint Economic Area (Netflix)

Money Heist’s Korean edition – Money Heist Korea: Joint Economic Area -- was announced earlier this year in January. The series covers a group of thieves that overtake the mint of a unified Korea.

It goes onto show the police’s efforts to nab the thieves and their mastermind in the wake of a hostage situation. The series features Kim Hong-sun, Ryu Yong-jae and Kim Hwan-chae in lead roles.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (Disney+Hotstar)

Marvel Studios-backed Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hit theatres on May 6 this year. The film will release in English, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu on Disney+Hotstar on June 22. The film features Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Rachel McAdams, Micheal Stuhlbarg and Chiwetel Ejiofor in significant roles.

Suzhal-The Vortex (Amazon Prime Video)

This crime thriller focuses on an investigation into a simple missing persons case which unravels and shakes the societal fabric of a small town. The series stars Kathir, Aishwarya Rajesh, Sriya Reddy and Radhakrishnan Parthiban in lead roles. The series will release in India and 240 other countries in languages like Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu, French, German, Polish, Portugese and Japanese among others.

Dharmaveer (Zee5)

The Praveen Tarde-directorial focuses on the life of a Hindu nationalist leader Anand Dighe through various incidents narrated by his close aides. The film features Prasad Oak as Anand Dighe. Besides Oak, Kshitish Date, Makarand Date and Shruti Marathe also feature in significant roles. The film will release on June 17 on Zee5.

The Wrath of God (Netflix)

The series released on Netflix on June 15 in English, Hindi, German and Spanish. The Sebastian Schindel-directorial focuses on a young couple with children going through crisis. They seem to be at their wits’ end and they decide to use an app that adds or subtracts point according to the merit they do with each other.

The series is based on a book Slow Death of Luciana B by Guillermo Martinez and features Diego Peretti, Juan Minujin, Macarena Achaga and Ornella D’Elia in significant roles.

CBI 5: The Brain (Netflix)

The Mammootty-starrer film focuses on an investigation considered the most difficult case in senior police official Sethurama Iyer’s career. Case revolves around a basket killing of several people connected to each other. Conspiracy behind the case and whether or not Iyer manages to crack it form the crux of the film.

Besides Mammootty, the film features Mukesh, Jagathy Sreekumar, Saikumar, Renji Panicker and Asha Sarath in significant roles. The film released on Netflix on June 12 in Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu.

Saunkan Saunkne (Amazon Prime Video)

The Amarjit Singh Saron-directorial focuses on Nirmal and Sibo who are childless despite being married for 10 years. Due to this, Sibo goes on a hunt to find a suitable partner for her husband much to his displeasure.

The romcom features Ammy Virk, Sargun Mehta, Nimrat Khaira and Kaka Kautki in significant roles. The film released in Amazon Prime Video on June 16.

Man vs Bee (Netflix)

The Rowan Atkinson-starrer series focuses on a bumbling dad Trevor who tries to get the best of a cunning bee while house-sitting in a posh mansion. This only goes onto unleash further chaos going forward.

Evil Season 2 (Voot)

The series focuses on a skeptical female clinical psychologist Kristen Beniost who joins a priest-in training and a blue-collar contractor to investigate supposed miracles, demonic possessions and other occurrences to ascertain if there’s any scientific explanation or something supernatural is at work.

Actors like Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, Aasif Mandvi and Micheal Emerson feature in significant roles.

