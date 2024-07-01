Prabhas' 'Kalki 2898 AD' scores biggest opening weekend for an Indian movie in North America, outdoes 'Salaar'

Kalki 2898 AD, the Prabhas-led epic dystopian sci-fi actioner, has scored big gains at the overseas box office in its opening weekend. The film has scored the biggest opening weekend for an Indian movie in North America. In North America, the film has surpassed the $11 million mark within its first weekend.

The film raked in an estimated $11.2 million or Rs 93.35 crore in its four-day-long opening weekend. The film has beaten the likes of Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire ($8.90 million), Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani ($10.6 million) and PK ($10.61 million).

Kalki 2898 AD opened at number 5 in North America, beating Hollywood titles like The Garfield Movie ($2 million) and Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes ($1.7 million). It is preceded by Inside Out 2, Quiet Place: Day One, A, Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 1, and Bad Boys: Ride or Die.

With this, the film is now eyeing the record of Padmaavat ($12.15 million), Dangal ($12.40 million) and Animal ($15 million). Not only this, Kalki 2898 AD has also become the all-time highest grossing Telugu film in Canada, surpassing Salaar. In Australia, the film debuted at number 4 with A$1.65 million in its first weekend.

Back home, the film is estimated to have crossed the Rs 300 crore mark in its 4-day-long weekend. The sci-fi actioner minted Rs 95.3 crore on day 1, Rs 57.6 crore on day 2, Rs 64.5 crore on day 3 and is likely to have raked in around Rs 85 crore on day 4. With this, Kalki 2898 AD has collected Rs 302.4 crore so far, as per estimates on trade portal Sacnilk.

Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan has hinted at a sequel of the film. Speaking at a press meet in Chennai, Haasan spoke about his limited screen time in the Nag Ashwin directorial. He said, "In Kalki, I have played a small role that makes an appearance for a few minutes only. My real part in the film has only begun and I will have more to do in the second part. So, I watched this film as a fan and I was astonished."

The film is set in 2898 AD and focuses on Bhairava, a bounty hunter who aims to make it big in the Complex. Besides Prabhas, the film features Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani in pivotal roles. It also has cameos from stars like Vijay Devarakonda, Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur and Anna Ben.