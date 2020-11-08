Kangana Ranaut calls Joe Biden 'Ghajini Biden', says Kamala Harris will run the show

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, who has been quite vocal about various issues, especially on social media, has tweeted about the 2020 US Presidential Election results. Taking to Twitter, the Manikarnika actress compared US President-designate Joe Biden to Ghajini, a character portrayed by Aamir Khan in a movie of the same name while hailing the rise of Vice-President-designate Kamala Harris to the highest office in the US.

"Not sure about Gajni Biden who's data crashes every 5 minutes, all the medicines they have injected into him he won't last more than a year, clearly Kamala Harris will run the show. When one woman rises, she makes the way for every woman. Cheers to this historic day," Kangana tweeted.



Kamala Harris' election as UP VP-designate marks many firsts-first Indian-American Vice President, first African-American Vice President and first female Vice President. Around 1.3 million Indian-Americans have voted in this year's US presidential elections, according to CRW Strategy, a research firm.

As a Democratic senator from California, Harris has voiced her support for healthcare reforms, citizenship for undocumented immigrants, banning of assault weapons, and progressive tax reforms, among several others.

