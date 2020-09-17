Kangana vs Kunal: 'Mean something to nation,' says Ranaut after Kamra questions Y-security

The latest in a long list of people who have had a war of words with Kangana Ranaut is Kunal Kamra. The comedian questioned the Y-security allotted to Kangana Ranaut after her father requested the Himachal Pradesh state government to provide her with security citing harassment.

"I am wondering how a strong woman like you can have Y - security where men are protecting you just for living life on your own terms...," he tweeted.

Calling herself a revolutionary voice, Ranaut said, "In a democracy it is the duty of the constitution to protect a revolutionary voice. Here in this case you see two aspects of the glorious democracy 'The protector' and 'The protected'. You will never make it to any of them. Be someone who means something to this nation."

In a democracy it is the duty of the constitution to protect a revolutionary voice. Here in this case you see two aspects of the glorious democracy The protector and The protected. You will never make it to any of them. Be someone who means something to this nation https://t.co/0ul1IUmDgV Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 16, 2020 Kunal Kamra replied to her tweet and said that she had redefined "revolutionary". The new definition includes calling Karan Johar an idiot, selecting and attacking the government of a single state, consuming Sadhguru's wisdom and joining the "casteless" upper-caste tribe. He then tweeted a video of Kangana Ranaut riding a mechanical horse in the sets of Manikarnika and said, "Also Team Kangana, I am going to work out so whatever your next tweet is my reply is this..." Also @KanganaTeam i am going to work out so whatever your next tweet is my reply is this... pic.twitter.com/5UA5MpIK2o Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) September 16, 2020

Kunal Kamra and Kangana Ranaut started the war of words after she had tweeted an image of herself applying lipstick along with the caption: Show business is absolutely intoxicating, this make believe world of lights and camera is designed to make one live and believe in an alternate reality, a little bubble of their own, it takes a very strong spiritual core to recognise this delusion... Kamra retweeted her tweet and said that her wisdom comes from Sadhguru. She lashed out at him and said that people like him want to credit her ingenuity and intellect to a man.

