'Kareena Kapoor asked Sara Ali Khan not to date Sushant Singh Rajput,' says Kangana Ranaut

Actor Kangana Ranaut who has been making headlines for her statements has once again spoken about Sara Ali Khan's alleged relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput. In an interview Ranaut said that Rajput was dating Sara Ali Khan but her stepmother Kareena Kapoor asked her not to date him anymore.

"When he was dating Sara, they made sure they broke up. Kareena even went on record to say don't date your first hero. So, they openly character assassinated him, ridiculed him. When he was completely cornered, another group of emotional vultures came and they did whatever they did," she said in an interview to Times Now. Kareena Kapoor had made that comment in an episode of Koffee With Karan. Sara had debuted in Kedarnath, opposite Sushant Singh Rajput.

Ranaut added that the group that ostracised Rajput from Bollywood has targeted her as well. She said that the production houses that targeted him have their own "pet media" who tried to assassinate her character too.

The actress had spoken about Sara and Sushant's alleged relationship earlier too. Calling Rhea Chakraborty a 'vulture', Ranaut has tweeted, "News of Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara affair was all over the media, apparently they were even sharing a room during their outdoor, why these fancy Nepotism kids show dreams to vulnerable outsiders and then publicly dump them? No wonder he fell for a vulture post that." She had said she believes that Sara must have loved him as he wasn't a fool to fall for a girl whose affection was genuine. Ranaut also brought up Hrithik Roshan and said that whatever she shared with the actor was genuine and that she still has no idea why he became hostile to her.

Kangana Ranaut is also engaged in a war of words with Urmila Matondkar. The latter asked Ranaut to share names of people in Bollywood who used drugs instead of posing herself as a victim. "You have to decide if you want to constantly play the victim card non-stop and say main toh victim hun, victim hun, victim hun," she said. In a jibe at Urmila, Kangana said, "Even Urmila is a soft porn star. I know it's very blatant. But she isn't known for her acting. What is she known for? For doing soft porn, right? If she can get a ticket, why won't I get a ticket."

