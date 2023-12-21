Kareena Kapoor's 'Jaane Jaan', Sushmita Sen's 'Aarya 3', Kajol's 'The Trial', Sonakshi Sinha's 'Dahaad': Women ruled OTT in 2023

2023 was undoubtedly the year for women-centric movies and shows on OTT platforms. Jaane Jaan, Kareena Kapoor's OTT debut, and Scoop, a riveting portrayal of the life of a woman journalist implicated in false murder charges were among the most popular women-centric shows in this year.

While Jaane Jaan ruled the roost due to Kareena Kapoor's performance, Scoop was an audience favourite due to its gritty subject matter and Hansal Mehta's adept direction. Sushmita Sen's Aarya season 3 and Sonakshi Sinha and Vijay Varma-starrer Dahaad also found a strong affinity with the women viewers, given the gripping storyline and top-notch performances by the leading ladies.

Check out some women-led OTT shows, movies that struck a chord with the viewers in 2023

Scoop

Helmed by Aligarh fame Hansal Mehta, the movie focuses on a journalist whose life takes a 360 degree turn after she gets implicated in false murder charges. The series features Karishma Tanna, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Harman Baweja, Inayat Sood, Tanmay Dhanania, and Tannishtha Chatterjee in pivotal roles. The series has an IMDb score of 7.6/10 and is available on Netflix.

Jaane Jaan

Led adeptly by Kareena Kapoor, the film focuses on a single mother and her daughter who commit a crime in self-defence. The movie also places focus on their efforts at covering it up with the help of a neighbour amid the police investigation. Jaane Jaan features Kareena Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat, Vijay Varma, Saurabh Sachdeva, and Lin Laishram in prominent roles. The film has an IMDb rating of 7/10 and is now available on Netflix.

Dahaad

Created jointly by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, Dahaad is a solid example of women telling women's stories. This series, which marks Sonakshi Sinha's OTT debut, focuses on sub-inspector Anjali Bhaati as she investigates a series of cases where women are found dead in public bathrooms. The series has an IMDb rating of 7.6/10 and is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Saas Bahu aur Flamingo

Created by Cocktail director Homi Adajania, the series focuses on Savitri, the matriarch of a cartel in the lawless borderlands, as she has to battle it out for a worthy successor to her empire. The series features Dimple Kapadia, Radhika Madan, Isha Talwar, Rohan Singh, Angira Dhar and Ashish Verma in lead roles. The series has an IMDb score of 7.7/10 and is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Kathal: A Jackfruit Mystery

The film focuses on a young police officer who is adamant on solving the bizarre case of missing jackfruits to prove herself. The film features Sanya Malhotra, Vijay Raaz, Joshi Anantvijay, Rajpal Yadav, Neha Saraf and Brijendra Kala in prominent roles. The film has an IMDb rating of 6.7/10 and is now available for streaming on Netflix.

Aarya 3

Helmed by Neerja fame Ram Madhvani, the series focuses on Aarya Sareen who confronts new and old enemies while trying to survive and protect her family. The series features Sushmita Sen, Sohaila Kapur, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Sikander Kher, Vikas Kumar, and Vishwajeet Pradhan in lead roles. Aarya season 3 has an IMDb rating of 7.8/10 and is currently streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

Tarla

Led ably by Huma Qureshi, the film focuses on the life journey of Padma Shri Tarla Dalal from a simple housewife to a widely acclaimed celebrity chef. Besides Qureshi, the film features Sharib Hashmi, Garima Agarwal, Purnendu Bhattacharya, Hardik Thakkar, and Morli Patel in pivotal roles. The film has an IMDb rating of 6.9/10 and is streaming on Zee5.

Dhak Dhak

Directed by Tarun Dudeja, the film is centered around four women in different age groups who embark on a road trip to the highest motorable pass in the world on their bikes. Dhak Dhak features Ratna Pathak Shah, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanjana Sanghi, Dia Mirza, and Benedict Garrett in prominent roles. The movie has a rating of 6.4/10 and is currently streaming on Netflix.

The Trial

Led ably by Kajol, the series focuses on a housewife who is forced to take full responsibility of her family after her husband is imprisoned over a scandal. Apart from Kajol, the series features Jisshu Sengupta, Kubbra Sait, Sheeba Chaddha, Alyy Khan, and Gaurav Pandey in lead roles. The series has an IMDb rating of 5.4/10 and is available on Disney+ Hotstar.

