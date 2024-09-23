Laapataa Ladies is India's official entry for Oscars 2025; defeats Kalki 2898 AD, Animal

The Film Federation of India (FFI) on Monday confirmed that Kiran Rao-directorial Laapataa Ladies is India's official entry for Oscars 2025. The film was in contention with 29 films including Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD, Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, Kartik Aaryan's Chandu Champion, Rajkummar Rao's Srikanth, and Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur.

The National Award-winning Malayalam film Aatam and Cannes winner All We Imagine As Light were also in contention. The decision was taken unanimously by a 13-member select committee headed by Assamese director Jahnu Barua.

Tamil films Maharaja, Vaazhai, and Thangalaan as well as Telugu film Hanu-Man and Hindi titles such as Swatantraya Veer Savarkar and Article 370 were also in the list. Apart from Laapataa Ladies, Hindi film Srikanth, Tamil movies Vaazhai and Thangalaan and Malayalam film Ullozhukku were among the top 5 films in the 29-title list.

Laapataa Ladies is a light-hearted satire on patriarchy focused on two newly wed brides who inadvertently get exchanged due to a twist in events. Both the women go on a rollercoaster journey because of this.

The film, co-produced by Aamir Khan along with Rao, garnered positive reviews upon its release from audiences and critics due to its different story.

"Laapataa Ladies is a terrific watch simply because it is put together so well. The length might be a slight issue, but it you invest your heart into this tale of two women gone missing, then you will be in for a treat," India Today said in its review of the film.

This is Kiran Rao's second directorial venture after the 2010 film Dhobi Ghat. The film features Pratibha Ranta, Nitanshi Goel, Sparsh Shrivastav, Chhaya Kadam and Ravi Kishan in lead roles. Laapataa Ladies was first screened at the 48th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) and was theatrically released on March 1, 2024.

Meanwhile, no Indian film entry has ever been nominated for the best international feature film at the Oscars since the Aamir Khan-starrer Lagaan in 2002. The other two films that have previously made it to the final 5 are the Nargis and Sunil Dutt-starrer Mother India and Mira Nair's Salaam Bombay.

Superhit Malayalam film 2018: Everyone is a Hero, featuring Tovino Thomas in the lead role, was sent as India's official entry to the Oscars last year.