The much-anticipated Malayalam film, L2 Empuraan, featuring renowned actor Mohanlal, is set to make its global streaming debut on JioHotstar starting 24 April. The development was confirmed by Mohanlal on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

Sharing a poster of the film, the superstar wrote: "L2: Empuraan will be streaming from 24 April only on Hotstar."

Advertisement

Related Articles

The film had a solid run at the domestic and worldwide box office. Within 21 days of its release, it garnered over ₹105 crore in India alone, marking a significant achievement in the region's film industry.

At the worldwide box office, L2 Empuraan surpassed the lifetime business of Manjummel Boys. Mohanlal's latest film raked in ₹265.5 crore during its 21-day run at the global box office, as per film trade portal Sacnilk.

The film released in theatres on March 27 this year. Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, the movie is a collaboration among Lyca Productions, Aashirvad Cinemas, and Sree Gokulam Movies.

Advertisement

The cast of L2 Empuraan includes prominent actors like Indrajith Sukumaran, Manju Warrier, and others. The film, a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster Lucifer, showcases Mohanlal reprising his iconic role as Khureshi-Ab'raam. This instalment, noted for its expansive production, was shot across various international locations and released in five languages.

Despite its success, L2 Empuraan faced controversy post-release due to its depiction of the alleged Gujarat riots. The contentious portrayal led to the decision by the filmmakers to remove 17 scenes. Mohanlal addressed the issue by acknowledging that "certain aspects of the film had caused distress to some of his fans and assured that the team had decided to remove such references."

The production of L2 Empuraan commenced in October 2023, with filming taking place in diverse locations such as Faridabad, Shimla, the UK, and the US. The film is reputed to be one of the most expensive projects in Malayalam cinema history.

Advertisement

JioHotstar's recent announcement of the film's streaming release has been widely shared, attracting attention from fans eager to catch the acclaimed sequel online.