LeoDisaster starts trending on X after film lovers say Thalapathy Vijay-starrer 'lacks mass moments'

Thalapathy Vijay's 'Leo', which released amid much fanfare on Thursday, has been getting divided reviews with many social media users saying the movie could have been tightly edited and have "more mass elements".
'Leo, directed by 'Vikram'-fame Lokesh Kanagaraj, has a superb first half but the sluggish second half leaves a bad taste in the mouth, said film lovers. Hours after the movie's grand release across the world, #LeoDisaster became top trend on X (formerly Twitter).
Trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan said on X that the movie got "unanimous NEGATIVE response from general audience all over the world".
Ramesh Bala, another trade analyst, said, "What I missed in #Leo are Mass moments.
Director could have written more mass moments for #Vijay."
Many social media users said while the movie will take a bumper opening at box office on Day 1, the tepid word of mouth will work against it this festive season.
‘Leo’ is a massy commercial actioner with brilliant stunt pieces that deserve a theatrical watch, said India Today in its review of the movie.
Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Sarja are also in the top-notch action entertainer with a predictable story. Thalapathy Vijay’s performance and Anirudh Ravichander’s music elevate this film, the review said.
