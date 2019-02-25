Tamilrockers: Total Dhamaal full movie leaked online within days of release

Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor's Total Dhamaal has become a victim of online piracy by notorious piracy site Tamilrockers. It has been uploaded for free download on the Tamilrockers. Director Indra Kumar's adventure-comedy film features big stars like Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaffery and Sonakshi Sinha.

Torrent site Tamilrockers has released download links for full movie Total Dhamaal, which has grossed over Rs 60 crore so far at the domestic box office, from its unofficial servers. The box office collection of movie could be impacted due to the illegal downloads.

The print quality of the movie suggests that the pirated copy might have been shot from a mobile phone or a handy camera, say reports.

Total Dhamaal has received mixed reviews from both audience and critics alike. The movie has also managed to become the second highest grossing movie of the year, with opening day earnings of Rs 16.50 crore. However, Ranveer Singh's Gully Boy is still holding the record of the biggest opening movie of the year as it has grossed over Rs 19 crore on its day of release.

This is not the first time that a newly released film has been made available at the torrent websites. Several other movies like Gully Boy, Simmba, Manikarnika, Badhai Ho, Thugs Of Hindostan, Zero, were illegally released online by Tamilrockers after their releases. The Hindi film industry has been trying hard to stop piracy over the past several decades. Earlier, the Film Federation of India's members had also asked the government to address these issues and tighten security measures and to regulate piracy inside theatres.

