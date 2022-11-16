Mani Ratnam's much-awaited 'Ponniyin Selvan 2' coming early next year? Check details here

Director Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1, which hit the theatres on September 30, was a big hit and now all eyes are on part 2. Some reports suggest that Ponniyin Selvan: Part 2 is most likely to release on April 28, 2023. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding the release date.

Will Ponniyin Selvan Part 2 release in April 2023?

Industry tracker, Ramesh Bala has said that the film Ponniyin Selvan: 2 is most likely to release on April 28, 2023, that is during the summer holidays. Mani Ranam had also revealed that the second part will release six to nine months after the release of the first part. He said this during the promotions of Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1

Ponniyin Selvan: I or PS: I, is based on a Tamil novel of the same name by Kalki Krishnamurthy, and is about the early days of Raja Raja Chola I, the famous Chola emperor, and a coup planned by the Pandyas against the Cholas. The film features Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Sobhita Dhulipala and Prakash Raj in significant roles.

PS I is a part of the two-movie franchise mounted at a massive budget of around Rs 500 crore. Music composer AR Rahman, cinematographer Ravi Varman and editor Sreekar Prasad comprise the technical crew.

Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1 is available on Amazon Prime Video on Rs 199 rent. According to Prime Video, movie lovers will have 30 days to start watching the film. Once you have started watching the film, you have 48 hours to finish it and it cannot be downloaded.



Also read: G20 Summit in Bali

Also read: Netflix series 'CAT' starring Randeep Hooda to release on December 9

Also read: 'Working on the story': SS Rajamouli confirms RRR2