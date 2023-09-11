'Jawan' vs 'Gadar 2' box office collection: Shah Rukh Khan's latest makes Rs 316.56 crore in first 5 days; outperforms Sunny Deol’s film

Jawan vs Gadar 2 box office earnings: Shah Rukh Khan-led action-thriller Jawan is unstoppable at the India box office. Within five days of its theatrical release, the film has surpassed the first week collections of the recently released Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel-starrer Gadar 2.

Jawan is estimated to have earned around Rs 316.56 crore within the first five days of its release. The Shah Rukh Khan film minted Rs 75 crore on its release day, Rs 53.23 crore on its first Friday, Rs 77.83 crore on its first Saturday, around Rs 80.5 crore on its first Sunday, and will likely earn approximately Rs 30 crore on its first Monday, according to trade portal Sacnilk.

With this, Jawan has secured the fourth biggest earning movie on Sunday at the Indian box office so far. The list of movies that have secured the biggest collections on Sunday include SS Rajamouli’s RRR (Rs 102.30 crore), Prabhas’ Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Rs 93 crore), and Yash and Sanjay Dutt-led KGF: Chapter 2 (Rs 91.75 crore).

Sunny Deol’s latest film Gadar 2, on the other hand, collected a total of Rs 284.63 crore in its first week at the domestic box office. Gadar 2 made Rs 40.10 crore on its release day, Rs 43.08 crore on its first Saturday, Rs 51.70 crore on its first Sunday, Rs 38.70 crore on its first Monday, Rs 55.40 crore on its first Tuesday, Rs 32.37 crore on its first Wednesday and Rs 23.28 crore on its first Thursday.

Jawan plot, cast, release date

Directed by Mersal filmmaker Atlee, the film focuses on the journey of a man who sets out to correct the wrongs of the society. The film features Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, and Riddhi Dogra in pivotal roles. Jawan released in theatres worldwide on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Jawan IMDb rating, Rotten Tomatoes score

Shah Rukh Khan’s latest film has an IMDb rating of 7.9/10 and an audience score of 93 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes as of today.

Gadar 2 plot, cast, release date

Directed by Anil Sharma, the film is a sequel to the 2001 superhit film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Written by Shaktimaan Talwar, the film focuses on Tara Singh who returns to Pakistan to rescue his son Charanjeet ‘Jeete’ Singh from the clutches of the Pakistani Army. The film features Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, Manish Wadhwa, Gaurav Chopra, Luv Sinha and Simrat Kaur in pivotal roles. Gadar 2 released in theatres on August 11 alongside Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2.

Gadar 2 IMDb rating, Rotten Tomatoes score

Sunny Deol’s latest film has an IMDb rating of 5.9/10 and an audience score of 78 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes as of today.

