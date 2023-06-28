'Media should ask questions to Prasoon Joshi’: ‘72 Hoorain’ producer Ashoke Pandit gets angry at censor board for not certifying trailer

Ashoke Pandit, producer of the contentious film 72 Hoorain, said in a video message that the media should question Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) chairman Prasoon Joshi after the board denied a certification to the film's trailer. Pandit questioned that how the CBFC can reject the trailer of a film which is highly acclaimed.

He also appealed to the Union I&B minister Anurag Thakur to investigate the matter and questioned the need to change and cut a few scenes of the film. Pandit further stated in his post caption that the CBFC’s decision “has sent shockwaves through the film industry and sparked debates surrounding creative freedom and censorship”.

He added the censor board is responsible for ensuring that films adhere to certain guidelines and classifications to safeguard audience sensibilities. The film producer mentioned he was surprised that the censor board approved the movie but rejected is trailer.

The makers on June 26 had unveiled the teaser of the film in 10 other Indian languages-- Assamese, Bengali, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil, Bhojpuri, Kannada, Kashmiri, Malayalam, and Punjabi-- apart from Hindi and English. The trailer of the film will now be released digitally on June 28.

Pandit said that the trailer of the film carries the same essence and content as that of the film. He further said that they will appeal to higher authorities in the CBFC for assistance. The trailer of the film gives a glimpse into the dark world of terrorism and how youngsters are allegedly brainwashed to become terrorists.

He said: “How can a movie which is highly acclaimed, its trailer is rejected certificate. Media should ask questions to Prasoon Joshi. Prasoon Joshi should find out reasons. I appeal to I&B minister Anurag Thakur ji to investigate the matter. How is this dictatorship going on, who are responsible? Yesterday night I get call that they want to change scenes and cut few scenes. Why should I? Movie and dialogues are same why problem with trailer.” The producer, known for his controversial views, said: “The government is wrong or the people sitting in the censor board are wrong”.

Produced by Saarthie Entertainment and directed by Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan, the film features Pavan Malhotra and Aamir Bashir in lead roles. It also features Rasheed Naz, Ashok Pathak, Namrata Dixit, Mukesh Agrohari, Bhavani Bashir Yasir, Narottam Bain, and Vijay Sanap in supporting roles.

It focuses on the consequences of violent extremism and also explores the role of alleged brainwashing of youngsters, which propels them to commit acts of terrorism including suicide bombing. 72 Hoorain has been written by Anil Pandey and Junaid Wasi.

Pandit also claimed that the film won an award at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) and also the National Film Award for best direction in 2021. In 2019, 72 Hoorain had its premiere under the Indian Panorama section at IFFI in Goa, where it got the ICFT-UNESCO GANDHI MEDAL Special Mention.

Some political figures and Muslim religious leaders in Kashmir have also condemned the film, as per media reports. They believe the film's negative portrayal of Muslims "hurts the sentiments" of the community. Grand Mufti of Jammu and Kashmir Nasir ul Islam told PTI that Muslims will not accept this title.

The Grand Mufti added that this film needs to be banned and those who are producing such movies should understand these projects are against the amity and brotherhood between communities.

He further said: “My message to the producers of this movie is that they should understand that Muslims are the second largest community living in India and they have the right to live with dignity, honour, and peace, and they should be allowed to live with the same spirit”.

National Conference spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar said makers of such movies should understand the difference between propaganda and freedom of expression. Dar also said the censor board needs to decide whether such movies actually help people in understanding a particular issue or just feed one-sided narrative to people.

Echoing the National Conference's stand, People's Democratic Party (PDP) spokesperson Suhail Bukhari said films like 72 Hoorain are not only communal but also dangerous and aimed at diving the society and creating hatred, particuarly against Muslims.

BJP general secretary of Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh Ashok Koul, on the other hand, said naming the film 72 Hoorain should not hurt people's religious sentiments. Darakshan Andrabi, chairperson of Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board, said this movie is a work of fiction and aimed at making money.

“Life is not about films and writers, it is their way of doing their work and making money out of it…. In order to make things viral, the filmmakers make things in such a way,” Andrabi was quoted as saying by PTI.

72 Hoorain, however, is not the only film that has faced the censor board's ire.

Films on controversial subjects such as Vivek Agnihotri-directorial The Kashmir Files (focusing on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in the 1990s), the 2016 Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan-starrer Udta Punjab (highlighting the drug problem of Punjab), the 2005 Deepa Mehta-directorial Water (focusing on the lives of widows living in an ashram in Varanasi), the 1978 film Kissa Kursi Ka (satire on the politics of Indira Gandhi and Sanjay Gandhi), and the 1975 Sanjeev Kumar and Suchitra Sen-starrer Aandhi (allegedly based on the true life of former PM Indira Gandhi) have been at the centre of the censor board's ire.

