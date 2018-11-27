Mohalla Assi box office collection: Sunny Deol's movie earns Rs 14 crore in 12 days of release

Sunny Deol starrer Mohalla Assi is struggling at the box office. The movie has collected a total of around Rs 14 crore during 12 days of its release. Sunny's last two films, Poster Boyz and Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se, have so far collected Rs 12.73 crore and Rs 9.60 crore, respectively. Released on November 16, Mohalla Assi film has received a mixed response from critics as well as audience.

The film is facing low occupancy in theatres, and managed to earn just Rs 25 lakh on its opening day. On the second and third day, the film collected Rs 45 lakh and 60 lakh, respectively. The film made a total of Rs 1.10 crore in the first weekend, while its earnings for the entire week went up to Rs 6 crore. So far, the movie has grossed nearly Rs 14 crore at the box office.

Director Chandraprakash Dwivedi's satirical comedy-drama film is based on a novel Kashi Ka Assi, written by Dr Kasi Nath Singh.

The film narrates the story of the post-independence period and focuses on the commercialisation of Kashi. It uses satire on the fraudulent gurus who try to attract the foreign tourists. The movie also focuses on the Ram janbhoomi movement of the 80s and 90s. The film also stars Sakshi Tanwar and Ravi Kishan in lead roles.