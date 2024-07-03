MS Dhoni The Untold Story to re-release in theatres on this day

MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, the biopic of 2007 World Cup champion Mahendra Singh Dhoni, is all set to exclusively re-release in Indian theatres from July 5-11,2024 on the occasion of MS Dhoni’s birthday which is on July 7. Screening of the film will be held at approximately 50 cinemas nationwide, PVR Inox said in a press release.

The film was first released in 2016. Directed by Neeraj Pandey, the film chronicles Dhoni's extraordinary career, from his modest beginnings to becoming one of cricket's greatest captains. Besides Sushant Singh Rajput as MS Dhoni, the movie also features Kiara Advani as Sakshi Dhoni and Disha Patani as Priyanka Jha.

Moreover, electric cycle manufacturer EMotorad is also hosting a giveaway on the cricketer's birthday. Running for seven days, the contest promises seven surprises and seven lucky winners. Fans can enter by following EMotorad on Instagram and leaving a birthday wish for Dhoni.

MSD, also known as Thala among his fans, has the second-highest strike rate of 259.46 and is yet to be dismissed in this edition with 96 runs in 9 matches and 7 innings. He remained unbeaten on 37 off 16 balls hitting four fours and three sixes - striking at 231.25 in his first innings after 307 days. He smashed 161 runs from 14 matches and returned unbeaten eight times. Due to this, his batting average touched 53.67. Dhoni hammered 14 fours and 13 sixes, having struck at a staggering 220.55, his highest strike rate in a season.