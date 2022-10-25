MS Dhoni’s Dhoni Entertainment to make its first family entertainer in Tamil

Dhoni Entertainment (DEPL), the production company founded by cricket legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni, has announced its first feature film production in Tamil. It will be a family entertainer conceptualised by Sakshi Singh Dhoni, the Managing Director of the production house

It will be directed by Ramesh Thamilmani, who also wrote the new-age graphic novel Atharva - The Origin. The film's cast and crew will be announced soon.

The entertainment company, which was founded in 2019, stated that it has begun the various stages of producing entertainment content in mainstream languages. The company acquired the rights to a mythological sci-fi book and also produced a documentary titled 'Roar of the Lion,' which is based on the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK), which returned to the IPL in 2018 after serving a two-year ban.

Dhoni Entertainment said in a statement that the cricketer had a special bond with the people of Tamil Nadu and that it hoped to strengthen that bond even more by producing its first film in Tamil.

Dhoni Entertainment is in talks with a number of filmmakers and scriptwriters to create and produce exciting and meaningful content in genres such as science fiction, crime drama, comedy, suspense thriller, and others, in addition to Tamil.

The family entertainer, conceptualised by Sakshi Singh Dhoni, will start rolling soon, the company said in a statement.

