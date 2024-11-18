'Mujhe aapka naam bhi nahi pata tha': Salman Khan confronts Ashneer Grover on Bigg Boss, asks him not to create wrong impression of others

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 18, Salman Khan called out Ashneer Grover for his past controversial statements. The former Shark Tank India judge appeared as a guest on the show, where Salman questioned him about his remarks and advised him to be more mindful of his words and actions.

"Meeting was not held with you but with your team. Maybe you were also present there. We have not had any discussions. I saw what you said. You presented that we befooled you. This is wrong. Those numbers were wrong," Salman said.

Ashneer Grover stayed mostly quiet during Salman's remarks. Eventually, he complimented Salman, saying making him the brand ambassador was a smart decision. He then apologized, clarifying that he never intended any disrespect.

"The way you are talking, you did not have the same attitude in that video. I do not feel bad about anything but it is not right to give a wrong impression about anyone. I just got to know that you are coming here. I did not know your name also. Since I had seen your video, I recognized your face. I think you should be careful about how you present yourself," Salman added.

For those unaware, in a past interview, Ashneer Grover shared a story about meeting Salman Khan during an ad shoot. He claimed that Salman's manager informed him that the actor wouldn’t pose for a photo with him.

"Salman Khan se mila hoon. Usko humne sponsor rakha tha, toh uske shoot ke liye mila tha. Shoot se pehle mila tha usko brief karne ke liye ki company kya hai. Toh teen ghante baitha tha uske saath, uske manager ne bol diya ki photo nahi khichwani hai, sir thoda bura maan jaate hain. Maine kaha saale, maine bola, nahi khichwaunga photo, bhaad main ja tu. Matlab aisi kaunsi heropanti ho gayi (I met Salman when I briefed him for a sponsored ad shoot. I sat with him for three hours and then his manager told me that Salman would not take a photo with me. I told him I won't take a picture, you go to hell)," Ashneer had said.