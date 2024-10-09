'NTR 31': Jr NTR, Prashanth Neel to team up for action-drama film? Details here

Kicker-- Prashanth Neel's previous projects include KGF: Chapter 1, KGF: Chapter 2, Salaar: Part 1-Ceasefire.

South superstar Jr NTR and KGF director Prashanth Neel are collaborating on NTR 31, an action drama set to be a standalone film. Rukmini Vasanth of Sapta Sagaradache Ello is all set to play the female lead in the movie, India Today reported citing sources.

This project will be a breath of fresh air in the times of sequels and prequels. Neel's previous projects include KGF: Chapter 1, KGF: Chapter 2, Salaar: Part 1-Ceasefire. Jr NTR’s recent release Devara: Part 1 is also a part of a multi-film series.

The shoot for the movie, dubbed as NTR 31, is expected to begin in Hyderabad by October-end or November first week. Jr NTR is supposed to join the set in the month between January and February 2025. Rukmini Vasanth is expected to play the female lead, however, there is no official confirmation.

The film is scheduled to release on January 9, 2026, with the backing of Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts, as per reports. NTR 31 will be an action-packed entertainer with Neel's different directorial style.

This project is also important because of box-office successes of Jr NTR’s recently released Devara: Part 1 and Prashanth Neel’s Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, which hit the theatres on December 22, 2023.

Devara Part 1 continues to fare decently at the box office. The latest Jr NTR movie has collected Rs 253.25 crore during its 12-day-long run at the domestic box office. During its lifetime run, Salaar made Rs 406.45 crore at the domestic box office and Rs 617.75 crore at the worldwide box office.



Moreover, Jr NTR will be seen in YRF Spy Universe’s War 2, starting Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani. The film will release on August 14, 2025, ahead of Independence Day 2025.