Oscars 2025: Adrien Brody, Zoe Saldana win big; Kieran Culkin steals the show. Full winners list here

Anora won five Oscars, including Best Picture, making it the film that won the maximum awards of the night. Emilia Pérez, on the other hand, led nominations with 13. Mikey Madison, at 25, was among the youngest Best Actress winners, joining elite ranks. Adrien Brody won Best Actor for The Brutalist, his second Oscar.

Kieran Culkin took Best Supporting Actor for A Real Pain. Zoe Saldana, winning Best Supporting Actress for Emilia Pérez, stated, “I am the first American of Dominican origin to accept an Academy Award, and I know I will not be the last.” Paul Tazewell made history in costume design for Wicked.

