Oscars 2025: Adrien Brody, Zoe Saldana win big; Kieran Culkin steals the show. Full winners list here

The 97th Academy Awards, held at the Dolby Theatre, crowned Anora as the top winner with five Oscars, including Best Picture. Mikey Madison, 25, captured Best Actress, marking her as one of the youngest in history. Notably, Adrien Brody and Kieran Culkin also secured significant acting honours.
Anora won five Oscars, including Best Picture, making it the film that won the maximum awards of the night. Emilia Pérez, on the other hand, led nominations with 13. Mikey Madison, at 25, was among the youngest Best Actress winners, joining elite ranks. Adrien Brody won Best Actor for The Brutalist, his second Oscar.
Kieran Culkin took Best Supporting Actor for A Real Pain. Zoe Saldana, winning Best Supporting Actress for Emilia Pérez, stated, “I am the first American of Dominican origin to accept an Academy Award, and I know I will not be the last.” Paul Tazewell made history in costume design for Wicked.
Full list of winners here
- Actor in a Leading Role -- Adrien Brody (The Brutalist)
- Actor in a Supporting Role -- Kieran Culkin (A Real Pain)
- Actress in a Leading Role -- Mikey Madison (Anora)
- Actress in a Supporting Role -- Zoe Saldana (Emilia Pérez)
- Animated Feature Film -- Flow (Gints Zilbalodis, Matīss Kaža, Ron Dyens and Gregory Zalcman)
- Animated Short Film -- In the Shadow of the Cypress (Shirin Sohani and Hossein Molayemi)
- Cinematography -- The Brutalist (Lol Crawley)
- Costume Design -- Wicked (Paul Tazewell)
- Directing -- Anora (Sean Baker)
- Documentary Feature Film -- No Other Land (Basel Adra, Rachel Szor, Hamdan Ballal and Yuval Abraham)
- Documentary Short Film -- The Only Girl in the Orchestra (Molly O’Brien and Lisa Remington)
- Film Editing -- Anora (Sean Baker)
- International Feature Film -- Brazil (I'm Still Here)
- Makeup and Hairstyling -- The Substance (Pierre-Olivier Persin, Stéphanie Guillon and Marilyne Scarselli)
- Music (Original Score) -- The Brutalist (Daniel Blumberg)
- Music (Original Song) -- El Mal (Emilia Pérez; Music by Clément Ducol and Camille; Lyric by Clément Ducol, Camille and Jacques Audiard)
- Best Picture -- Anora (Alex Coco, Samantha Quan and Sean Baker, Producers)
- Production Design -- Wicked (Production Design: Nathan Crowley; Set Decoration: Lee Sandales)
- Live Action Short Film -- I'm Not a Robot (Victoria Warmerdam and Trent)
- Sound-- Dune: Part Two (Gareth John, Richard King, Ron Bartlett and Doug Hemphill)
- Visual Effects -- Dune: Part Two (Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Rhys Salcombe and Gerd Nefzer)
- Writing (Adapted Screenplay) -- Conclave by Peter Straughan
- Writing (Original Screenplay) -- Anora Written by Sean Baker