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From Physical Science to AI research in Japan: Meet IIT Madras student Shudhanshu Kumar Yadav selected for University of Tokyo lab

From Physical Science to AI research in Japan: Meet IIT Madras student Shudhanshu Kumar Yadav selected for University of Tokyo lab

During an eight-week summer research internship at Dhirubhai Ambani University in Gandhinagar, Yadav worked under Professor Ankit Vijayvargiya.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 11, 2026 6:08 PM IST
From Physical Science to AI research in Japan: Meet IIT Madras student Shudhanshu Kumar Yadav selected for University of Tokyo labShudhanshu Yadav is now exploring Generative AI, LLM applications, machine learning and AI research, with a focus on building practical AI-powered solutions.

Shudhanshu Kumar Yadav had little coding experience when he began his academic journey in Physical Science. Today, the IIT Madras BS student is building a career in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science, with research experience in machine learning and Large Language Models and a selection at the University of Tokyo’s Matsuo & Iwasawa Laboratory, India Today reported.

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The shift has happened alongside his studies at IIT Madras and the Central University of Andhra Pradesh.

He is currently pursuing a BS in Data Science and Applications at IIT Madras and an MSc in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science at the Central University of Andhra Pradesh.

His recent opportunities include a paid summer research internship at Dhirubhai Ambani University (formerly DA-IICT) in Gandhinagar, internship offers from Jamia Millia Islamia and IIM Bangalore, and selection for GCI World 2026.From Physical Science to Data Science

Yadav's bachelor's degree in Physical Science from the University of Delhi gave him a foundation in mathematics, physics and chemistry. Programming, Data Science and AI, however, were unfamiliar areas.

“I had studied Physical Science, and areas like programming, Data Science, and Artificial Intelligence were completely new to me,” he said.

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The IIT Madras BS programme gave him a structured way to build his programming skills and apply what he was learning to practical problems.

He began working with data analysis, machine learning and AI-based applications. During his internship with Infosys Springboard, he developed a crop yield prediction system using rainfall, temperature, humidity and soil nutrient parameters.

The work involved data preprocessing, feature engineering and exploratory data analysis, along with machine learning models such as XGBoost and Random Forest.

“As I continued learning, I gradually became more confident in applying what I learned to real-world problems,” he said.

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From machine learning to AI research

The next step was research. During an eight-week summer research internship at Dhirubhai Ambani University in Gandhinagar, Yadav worked under Professor Ankit Vijayvargiya.

The project focused on using Large Language Models (LLMs) for Human Activity Recognition using smartphone inertial measurement unit (IMU) signals.

His research combined LLM-based reasoning with sensor signal processing, machine learning, Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG), QLoRA fine-tuning and LangGraph-based multi-agent systems.

The work strengthened his understanding of machine learning and generative AI. Alongside research, he has also explored AI applications, backend systems, APIs and data-driven software.

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Building confidence beyond coding

The transition has also changed how Yadav views his own abilities.

“Coming from a non-technical background, I feel the biggest change has been the confidence I have developed along the way,” he said.

Outside academics, he served as president of the Vivekananda Study Circle at Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College, University of Delhi, leading a student body of more than 80 members.

He also served as a group leader at Saranda House in the IIT Madras BS programme, gaining experience in teamwork and coordination.

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Yadav is now exploring Generative AI, LLM applications, machine learning and AI research, with a focus on building practical AI-powered solutions.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Oct 11, 2026 6:08 PM IST
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